Search

30 Nov 2021

WATCH: Christmas film shot in Clare premieres in America

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

A CHRISTMAS movie shot in Ireland that has aired in the US is getting a lot of attention online for its beautiful scenery.

Christmas at Castle Hart starring Lacey Chabert is a romantic comedy that was broadcast on the Hallmark movie channel last week. 

The film follows Brooke Bennett (Chabert) who travels to Ireland to search for her Irish roots, there she meets Aiden Hart, the Earl of Glaslough played by Stuart Townsend.

After mistaking them for event planners, the Earl hires Brooke and her sister to host a prestigious Christmas ball at his castle. 

Dromoland Castle featured heavily in the film.

The castle featured in the film is one of the most famous sites in Clare, 19th century Dromoland Castle.

Actors from the film stayed at the five star hotel while shooting their scenes there and both the grand rooms inside and the grounds of the castle featured in the movie. 

As well as Dromoland, the cast and crew visited Bunratty Castle and Folk Park where they filmed a Christmas market scene.

Clare's Deirdre Coleman receives National sport award

If you have seen the film then you will also recognise the craftsman's cottage as the Shannon Farmhouse which is also on the grounds of the folk park. 

The filmmakers shot a lot of footage in Ennis with Knox's Pub making an appearance too at one point in the movie. 

One of the most famous landmarks in Ireland, the Cliffs of Moher also feature in a horseback riding scene. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media