Clare public can now view 'Shannon Town Centre Masterplan'

Members of the public are being invited to view the draft Shannon Town Centre Masterplan, which has been on public display since Monday, November 22.

The Masterplan sets out a clear strategic framework for the renewed development of Shannon Town Centre, providing for a shared vision for its future development and is available to view until Monday, December 20.

The first round of public consultation on the Masterplan took place during a seven-week period from July 16 to September 3, 2021. The feedback received during this public engagement has informed the final draft of the plan.

The Masterplan proposes to unlock development potential in Shannon Town Centre and guide its built and economic development.

Among the proposals set out in the draft Masterplan is the creation of an Innovation Campus in the town centre, an improved Main Street, the creation of a New Street and new Town Square, and the development of a ‘One Shannon Hub’ which will have multiple daytime and night-time uses.

Brian McCarthy, Senior Planner at Clare County Council, explained some of the key Masterplan proposals: “The plan will seek to influence and deliver real change for Shannon Town in order to make Shannon a more attractive destination in which to live, work and do business.

“It is envisaged that the improved Main Street will be an innovative take on the traditional main street of Irish towns and will contribute to a sense of place for Shannon. It is proposed to improve and make the existing R471 road passing through Shannon Town Centre more pedestrian friendly while also continuing to provide for car and bus routes.

“Shannon Town Square will underpin a new identity for the town centre as a focal point for the community. The new Town Square will expand on the existing square with its chapel and will be fronted by a multi-purpose civic, theatre and Local Authority offices at the proposed One Shannon Hub.

“One Shannon Hub will be a place with multiple uses to ensure activity throughout the day and night. It is proposed by Clare County Council to create a civic building which will combine as a town hall, a performing arts venue, and a flexible working and innovation space. This three-in-one approach will merge community, cultural and civic uses, with Council offices relocated to the heart of the town, and will reinforce the commitment by the local authority for a town centre presence. Taken together with the proposed Innovation Campus in the town centre, these projects will provide a significant opportunity to create a vibrant Shannon Town Centre.”

The Masterplan makes provision for a range of high-quality urban town centre living areas, enhancement of connections to the estuary and preservation and enhancement of the amenity of the Town Park, as well as an implementation roadmap for its delivery.

The Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr PJ Ryan, complimented the residents of Shannon and surrounding areas for their participation in the master planning process.

“The positive engagement from members of the public, stakeholders, residents and business groups has guided and informed the development of this draft Shannon Town Centre Masterplan. Clare County Council now invites all interested parties to view the draft Masterplan and see the combined vision for the town prior to the plan being adopted in January 2022.

“I welcome the statement of intent by Clare County Council to build new civic offices that would provide community services so that there will be a local authority civic presence in the town centre, therefore providing a building for all civic needs of the people.”

Cllr John Crowe, Cathaoirleach of Shannon Municipal District, said: “Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the Masterplan at this stage. As County Clare’s second-largest town, located in proximity to strategic national and international infrastructure, there is tremendous potential for future development in Shannon Town. We have a wonderful community in Shannon. The proposals in this Masterplan if realised will enhance and reinforce the sense of place in the town.”

Helen Downes, CEO, Shannon Chamber, thanked Clare County Council for its engagement with the business community in Shannon to date: “I welcome the level of consultation between Clare County Council, Shannon Chamber and the business community in Shannon on this Masterplan. The plan creates opportunities for future economic development in Shannon. Shannon Chamber looks forward to playing its role in the plan’s implementation and supporting the Council as it progresses and enables the developments required to turn the vision into action.”

The Masterplan is at the concluding stages of development. It is intended following consultation that the Masterplan will be adopted in January 2022 and an application for funding under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) will be made to Government in the new year for implementation of the plan.