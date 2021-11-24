Gardai issue warning after thief is caught 'fishing' for car keys at Clare home

Search

24 Nov 2021

Gardai issue warning after thief is caught 'fishing' for car keys at rural home

GARDAI are reminding homeowners of the importance of keeping their car keys out of sight - particularly at night.

Divisional Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Ber Leetch is warning that criminals "will literally try to fish through the letterbox
using a fishing rod, in an attempt to pick up car and house keys lying on a hall table."

One recent incident is being highlighted publicly to raise awareness of the issue.

"Last Thursday, November 18, just before eleven o’clock at night, a lady in her early twenties thought she heard a sound at her front door in Clonlara. She went to see what it was and disturbed a male who was trying to fish her car keys out of her letterbox using a fishing rod," said Sgt Leetch.

The culprit ran as soon as he realised the woman had spotted him.

"It is always better to put your car keys in a drawer or press but definitely out of sight of your windows or door as gardai also know that criminals will look into a home to check if there is anything worth stealing and easy to grab," added Sgt Leetch.

