Search

23/11/2021

Shannon Airport adds twice weekly service to Malta to 2022 schedule

Shannon Airport adds twice weekly service to Malta to 2022 schedule

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

SHANNON Airport has announced a new twice weekly service to Malta will start in 2022. 

The first ever service between the two airports will start in March 2022 and run on Thursdays and Sundays until the end of October. 

Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine welcomed the addition of the new route which brings the total number of Ryanair services from the airport next summer to 20. 

“We know that restoring connectivity is important to our airport customers and that is why we have been working hard with our airline partners to create exciting holiday opportunities.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our airport customers another great destination. This brings to 20 the number of destinations Ryanair will serve from Shannon next summer including the three new Ryanair services which began operation last month to Fuerteventura, Birmingham and Budapest.

“With its warm climate, breath-taking landscapes and UNESCO World Heritage sites, Malta will undoubtedly be a popular destination this summer for sun seekers and those who want to experience its culture". 

The new Malta service is part of Ryanair’s summer schedule which will deliver over 60 weekly flights from Shannon Airport to 20 destinations in 2022.

Ennis woman named Clare and Munster Family Carer of the Year

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media