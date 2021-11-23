Shannon Airport adds twice weekly service to Malta to 2022 schedule

SHANNON Airport has announced a new twice weekly service to Malta will start in 2022.

The first ever service between the two airports will start in March 2022 and run on Thursdays and Sundays until the end of October.

Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine welcomed the addition of the new route which brings the total number of Ryanair services from the airport next summer to 20.

“We know that restoring connectivity is important to our airport customers and that is why we have been working hard with our airline partners to create exciting holiday opportunities.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our airport customers another great destination. This brings to 20 the number of destinations Ryanair will serve from Shannon next summer including the three new Ryanair services which began operation last month to Fuerteventura, Birmingham and Budapest.

“With its warm climate, breath-taking landscapes and UNESCO World Heritage sites, Malta will undoubtedly be a popular destination this summer for sun seekers and those who want to experience its culture".

The new Malta service is part of Ryanair’s summer schedule which will deliver over 60 weekly flights from Shannon Airport to 20 destinations in 2022.