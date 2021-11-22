Clare Weather: Monday November 22, 2021

There will be frost in many parts of the county early this morning. It will clear by mid-morning. Today will be largely dry and mostly sunny. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with light northerly or variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells and with frost developing as temperatures fall to between -2 and +2 degrees. Mist and fog patches will form in light breezes.

TOMORROW - TUESDAY 23RD NOVEMBER

Tuesday will be largely dry with mist, fog and frost clearing through the morning with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light variable breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Cold, with some frosty nights expected. A good deal of dry weather, but some rain or showers at times.

Tuesday night will be dry in Leinster and Munster with frost developing in places and lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees. Ulster and Connacht will be milder and cloudier with lows of 3 to 7 degrees and moderate southwest winds. After a dry start, rain will develop in the northwest and will spread across the provinces overnight.

On Wednesday morning, rain will move southeastwards over Leinster and Munster and will clear by noon. Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow from the northwest and moderate southwest winds will become west to northwest as rain clears. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Wednesday night will be cold with clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent near northern and western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees with mostly moderate northwest winds.

Thursday will be a bright day with sunny spells. It will be mainly dry, but some scattered showers are likely on north facing coasts. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with moderate, occasionally fresh, northwest winds. Thursday night will be mainly dry. However, rain will develop in the northwest later in the night and spread southeastwards. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees, coldest in the southeast.

On Friday, rain will move southeastwards and clear with scattered showers following. It will become very cold and blustery with fresh, gusty northwest winds and afternoon temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

The weekend will continue cold. Saturday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers with highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees. Sunday will be a bit less cold with rain developing in the west and spreading eastwards.