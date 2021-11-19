Search

19/11/2021

Deaths in Clare: Friday November 19, 2021

The death has occurred of Senan RUSSELL Ballynote, Kilrush, Clare. The death has occurred of Senan Russell, England and formerly of Ballynote, Kilrush, Co. Clare. Survived by his wife Philomena (nee Conway), daughters Amanda and Sharon, son David, sisters Bernadette, Anne and Josie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass will take place at St. Senan's Church Kilrush on Monday morning (22nd November) at 10 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Old Shanakyle Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on https://www.kilrushparish.com/. Please adhere to strict H.S.E. health guidelines.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Ethan Ryan (née Harty) Bunker Hill, Cratloe, Clare. Died peacefully in her 96th year in University Hospital Limerick.

Deepest appreciation to the staff of Catherine Mc Auley House Limerick for the loving care Ethna received durning her stay. Predeceased by her husband Larry.

Deeply missed by her loving family, son Bryan, daughter-in-law Annette, grandson Emmett, granddaughter Jennifer and her partner Dan, nephews, nieces, and a wide circle of friends.

May she Rest In Peace.

Arriving for funeral Mass in St. John's Church Cratloe this Sunday (21st November) at 1:30pm followed by burial afterwards in Craughran cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on Cratloe Parish Mission Group Facebook page.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Veronica (Ron) Clancy (née Corbett) Kilkishen, Clare / Scariff, Clare Veronica (Ron) Clancy (nee Corbett) Kilkishen. Co. Clare, formerly of Moynoe, Scarriff, Co. Clare.

Peacefully, in Ennis Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her son John and daughter Maria, her brother Jack (U.S.A.), nephews, nieces, relatives, health care workers and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving at St Senan's Church, Kilkishen, Co. Clare, on Sunday (November 21st) for 2pm Funeral Mass, followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium, at 3.30pm.

Family flowers only.

In light of the Covid pandemic house private. Messages of condolence may be expressed through the condolence link below.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, click here:

