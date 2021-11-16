Deaths in Clare: Tuesday November 16, 2021

The death has occurred of Margaret Darcy (née Breen) Doonogan, Mullagh, Clare, V95 NA72

Margaret Darcy (nee Breen Doonogan, Mullagh, Ennis, Co. Clare Wife of the late Jim Joe, in her 81st year.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Martin, daughters, Mary, Ann, Christina, Teresa and Geraldine, daughter-in-law, Roisin, sons-in-law, Pete, Mike, Gerry, P.J. and Adam, brothers, Paddy & Joe, sister-in-law, Mary, nephews, John, Murty, Michael, niece, Maureen, her adored grandchildren, Samuel, Thomas, Siobhan, Mikey, Laura, Brendan, Katie and Max, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends, predeceased by her husband Jim Joe & grandson James Rich.

May Margaret Rest In Eternal Peace.

Remains reposing at her son Martin and Roisin's residence, Doonogan, Mullagh (V95NA72), this Wednesday the 17th from 3pm until 7pm for family and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in The Most Holy Redeemer Church, Coore. Margaret will be laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Please note there will be a one way traffic system in place on Wednesday for her reposal, enter via Clounlaheen cross.

The family wish that all HSE guidelines are adhere to at all times, no hand shaking, please. Mass cards can be sent to McMahon undertakers Mullagh. Condolences can be left for the family in the section below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bridie O'Neill (née Cunningham) Newgrove, Tulla, Clare / Eyrecourt, Galway



The death has occurred of Bridie O’Neill (nee Cunningham), Newgrove, Tulla, Co Clare and formerly Eyrecourt, Co Galway peacefully at her home on the 15th of November.

Deeply regretted by her husband Michael, daughters Lorraine and Emer, sons Oliver and Niall, daughters-in-law Niamh and Marie, son-in-law Rory, grandchildren Grace, Jamie, Lilly, Ella and Isla, sisters Margaret, Chris, Mary and Kathleen, brothers John, Tom and Martin, sisters-in-law Teresa, Nora, Breda, Josephine, Margaret and Mary, brothers-in law Brian, James and Hugh, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, will take place at 12 Noon on Thursday (18th November) in St Peter and Paul’s Church Tulla, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the Tulla Parish Facebook page or local Radio link 105.4FM. In light of the Covid pandemic house private.

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the condolence link below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Meade Shanaway rd, Ennis, Clare / Miltown Malbay, Clare



Michael Meade - Shanaway rd., Ennis & formerly of Berry Lodge, Annagh, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare - Nov.15tth Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, brother Jim, sisters Rita & Carmel, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.

Reposing in Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis st., Ennis on Wednesday evening from 6 o'clock to 7 o'clock for family & friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11:30 o'clock in St. Joseph's Church with cremation after in Shannon Crematorium.

For those who wish to attend, but cannot, Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/st-josephs-church-webcam/

If you wish to leave condolences you can do so below or by email to Info@dalyfunerals.com

May He Rest In Peace

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Marie Sheridan Ennis, Clare



Marie Sheridan died 13/11/2021, Canterbury, Kent, England and Ennis. Predeceased by her husband John and son Peter. Sadly missed by daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Caroline and Rebecca, great-grandchildren, sisters Martha, Pauline (UK) and Patricia (Uk), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Burial to take place in Canterbury England. Memorial Mass at a later date. Messages of condolences can be left in the condolence section below or by email to info@dalyfunerals.com.

May She Rest In Peace

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

