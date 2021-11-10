Search

10/11/2021

Deaths in Clare: Wednesday November 10, 2021

Deaths in Clare: Wednesday November 10, 2021

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Haugh Caherlean, Killard, Doonbeg, Clare

Peacefully at home. Son of the late Jim and Mai (nee Roche). Brother of the late Des. Sadly missed by his wife Bridget, son Darragh and his wife Eimear, daughter Iris, Mark and grand-daughter Leah. Brother Michael, sisters Margaret, Frances, Marie, Eileen, Nuala and Carmel. Brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relations, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at home from 4pm on Wednesday 10th November. Funeral Mass at 12pm Thursday 11th November in The Church of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven Doonbeg. Burial afterwards in Doonmore cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the west Clare Cancer Centre and Milford Hospice. Thank you.

The death has occurred of Raymond MeereCrovraghan, Kildysart, Clare

Peacefully, at the University Hospital, Galway, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his daughters Caroline, Angela, Breda and Edel. His brothers Michael (USA), William (London), his sisters Mary Murphy (USA), Betty Connelly (USA), Shelia Hill (Kildysart), his sons in law Richie, Noel, Stephen and Kenneth, grandchildren, sisters in law and extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence this Thursday evening 11/11/21 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass this Friday at St. Michael's Church, Kildysart, at 12pm with burial after in local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the parish web cam.

The family have requested that anyone attending the funeral do so in accordance with HSE Covid guidelines. If you wish to attend please wear a mask and social distance.

For those who would like to attend but cannot, a message can be left for family in the condolence section below. Raymond's family would like to Thank you for your kindness and support at this sad time.

