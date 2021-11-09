Deaths in Clare: Tuesday November 9, 2021

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Crowe Gallows Hill., Cratloe, Clare / Cappamore, Limerick. Formerly of Cappamore, Co. Limerick and late of Crowe's Garage, Lelia Street, the Olympic Arms, Galvone and the West End, O'Curry Street, Limerick.
Jim, died (peacefully) at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Winfred (Winnie) Crowe
Very deeply regretted by his sons Neill, Jim and Declan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Wednesday (November 10th) from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass on Thursday (November 11th) at 12.30pm in St. John's Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Mass will be streamed live
Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.
Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.
