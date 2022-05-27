GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend (May 28 & May 29)
It is another weekend of GAA action and there are plenty of fixtures live on your screen - including five finals!
Saturday's action kicks off with Laois and Galway in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship before Leitrim and Antrim go head to head in the Tailteann Cup. The first finals of the weekend are between Dublin and Meath in the Leinster Senior Ladies Football Championship while Kerry and Limerick contest the Munster Senior Men's Football decider. To complete the day of GAA action, Dublin meet Kildare in the Leinster Senior Football Championship final.
Sunday's live listings will begin with a tasty tie in the Connacht Senior Football Championship when Galway and Roscommon clash in the final. The weekend's GAA action will conclude with the Ulster Senior Football decider between Derry and Donegal.
See the full GAA TV schedule below:
All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship
Laois v Galway, MW Hire O'Moore Park, 12pm - TG4 YouTube channel
Tailteann Cup Round 1
Leitrim v Antrim, Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 2pm - GAA Go
Leinster Senior Ladies Football Final
Dublin v Meath, Croke Park, 2.30pm - TG4
Munster Senior Football Final
Kerry v Limerick, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm - RTÉ 2
Leinster Senior Football Final
Dublin v Kildare, Croke Park, 5pm - RTÉ 2
Connacht Senior Football Final
Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm - RTÉ 2
Ulster Senior Football Final
Derry v Donegal, Clones, 4pm - RTÉ 2 & BBC Northern Ireland
