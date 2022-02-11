Deaths in Clare - Friday, February 11, 2022

The death has occurred of Miceál McMahon of Islandave, Boherbue, Cork. Formerly of Kilfenora, Clare

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen (Nee Moynahan); children Bríd (and her husband Phil), Richard (and his wife Alina), Mark (and his wife Hyunjoo), Naoimh (and her husband Andrew); grandchildren Aaron, Ivan, Senan, Caolan, Iarlaith, Eva and Aoifa; brother Patrick (and his wife Deliah); sisters Kathleen, Peg (and her husband Peter); sisters in law Betty, Margaret, Mary, brothers in law Pat and John, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Requiem Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherbue on Saturday (February 12) at 12 noon - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Boherbue Cemetery.

___________________________________

The death has occurred of Sheila Hynes of Templebannagh, Kilkeedy, Tubber.

Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Mona, and her brother Raymond.

Deeply missed by her sister Geraldine and her brother Joe; brother-in-law Colie, sister-in-law Doreen; nieces Fionnuala, Nicole, Eibhlín and Méadhbh; nephews Keith, Robbie and Darren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral cortege will arrive at Saint Michael's Church, Tubber for funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday (February 12) with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

___________________________________

The death has occurred of Seamus Moloney of Capparoe, Scariff. Formerly of O'Callaghans Mills.

Predeceased by his loving wife Bridget.

Deeply missed by his children Pauline, Therese, David, Brendan, Neil, Aileen, Vivian; sister Mary, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Seamus will lie in repose in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Scariff on Sunday (February 13) between 5.30 and 7pm.

Funeral Mass will take place at 11.30am on Monday with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Moynoe - click here for live-stream of Seamus's Funeral Mass.

___________________________________

The death has occurred of Deirdre Miller (née Hayes) of Hatfield Heath, Essex, UK. Formerly of Clonboy House, Bridgetown, Clare.

Beloved wife of James and loving mother of Imogen, Sophia and Jonathan. Daughter of the late Catherine (Ena) and Paddy Hayes.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, mother-in-law Dawn, sister Emer, brothers Patrick and Cyril, sisters-in-law Deirdre and Sarah, brother-in-law Richard, aunts Theresa and Cecelia, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends and colleagues from a career spanning 40 years with the NHS, UK.

Memorial Mass will take place in St Thomas's Church, Bridgetown on Saturday (February 12) at 7pm.

See deirdremiller-barringtons.muchloved.com

___________________________________

The death has occurred of Derek Cronin of Dublin 7, Dublin. Formerly of Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare & New Inn, Tipperary

Loving husband to Aoibhe (Cantwell) and adoring father to Cole and Cora. Beloved son of Pat and Teresa and brother to Denise.

Sadly missed by his wife, children, parents, sister; nieces Kate and Tess; nephew Eoin, brother-in-law Patrick, aunts, uncles, cousins, all his Cantwell in-laws, friends, fellow musicians and colleagues and students from BIMM.

Reposing on Monday (February 14) from 5pm to 7pm at Bourke’s Funeral Home, 71 Queen Street, Smithfield, Dublin (eircode D07 CF68).

Funeral service in the Dublin Unitarian Church, 112 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin (eircode D02 YP23) on Tuesday (February 15) at 11am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery - click here for live stream.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, donations to Derek’s chosen charity, UNICEF.

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.