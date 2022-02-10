Search

Deaths in Clare - Thursday, February 10, 2022

Deaths in Clare - Monday, February 7, 2022

Deaths in Clare

The death has occurred of Catherine V. (Monica) Rice (née Hickey) of Boston USA. Formally of, Kilmihil, Clare.

Pre-deceased by her husband Jimmy and niece Tara (Gallagher), her beloved parents Patrick and Kathleen Hickey.

Deeply missed by her sisters Maura, Ann, Noreen and Patsy, brothers Michael, John, Cyril, brothers-in-law Oliver, Tom and Michael, Sister-in-law Josephine nieces, nephews and extended family.

Requiem mass this Friday (February 11) at St. Michael's Church, Kilmihil at 12 noon followed by burial in local cemetery.

Catherine's funeral Mass can be viewed on the Kilmihil Community Facebook Page.

___________________________________

The death has occurred of Deirdre Miller (née Hayes) of Hatfield Heath, Essex, UK. Formerly of Clonboy House, Bridgetown, Clare.

Beloved wife of James and loving mother of Imogen, Sophia and Jonathan. Daughter of the late Catherine (Ena) and Paddy Hayes.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, mother-in-law Dawn, sister Emer, brothers Patrick and Cyril, sisters-in-law Deirdre and Sarah, brother-in-law Richard, aunts Theresa and Cecelia, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends and colleagues from a career spanning 40 years with the NHS, UK.

Memorial Mass will take place in St Thomas's Church, Bridgetown on Saturday (February 12) at 7pm.

See deirdremiller-barringtons.muchloved.com

___________________________________

The death has occurred of Tommy Griffin of Ennis. Formerly of Querrin, Kilkee. 

Deeply regretted by his brother Ned (Querrin, Kilkee) and sister Mary (USA); nieces Susan, Karen and Tracey (USA), sister-in-law Colette, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass at Doonaha Church at 2.30pm on Friday (February 11) followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 5pm.

Tommy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kilballyowen Facebook Page.

___________________________________

The death has occurred of Mary Madigan (née Murphy) of Fern House, Shragh, Kilrush.

Sadly missed by her husband Marty; daughter Emma; sons Trevor and Damien; sisters Anne (Lynch) and Kay (O'Brien); uncle Michael (Murphy); brother-in-Law Paul; sister-in-law Mary; daughter-in-law Sinead; grandaughter; Adara, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am at Our Lady Assumed into Heaven church with burial immediately afterwards in Doonmore Cemetery. 

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.

