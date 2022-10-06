Search

06 Oct 2022

Ryanair adds new routes from Shannon Airport

Ryanair adds new routes from Shannon Airport

Shannon Group chief executive Mary Considine and Ryanair's director of commercial Jason McGuinness with Ryanair's Adrian Kozickil and Arianna Niccoli | PICTURE: EAMON WARD

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

06 Oct 2022 1:24 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

RYANAIR has announced it will be introducing new routes from Shannon next summer, and adding a third aircraft from the base.

In a boost to the airport, the budget carrier will service Newcastle-upon-Tyne in north-east England and Béziers in the south of France from next summer.

The airline says the addition of another aircraft in Shannon will create 30 new, direct jobs, and a €303m investment.

It also means Ryanair will provide Shannon with more than 180 flights a week.

Four injured, one critcally, in Clare road collision

Ryanair’s director of commercial Jason McGuinness said: “As Ireland’s number one airline, Ryanair is delighted to celebrate 35 years of successful operations at Shannon Airport with the announcement of a third based aircraft and bigger schedule for Summer 2023 that offers over 180 weekly flights across 24 routes, including two new routes to Béziers and Newcastle."

Shannon Airport group chief executive Mary Considine added: “We are delighted with today’s announcement. The addition of two new routes and a third based aircraft here at Shannon demonstrates Ryanair’s continued commitment and is another vote of confidence in our airport. We know our customers will be excited by these two new destinations."

Ryanair currently operates services between Shannon and the British capital city of London, plus Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Marseille in France is also connected to the Mid-West, as are the Greek resort of Corfu, Budapest in Hungary, and Turin in Italy.

Budget services are also offered to Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal, plus several sun resorts in Spain.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media