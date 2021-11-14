WATCH: Limerick family go 'GAA GAA' for hurling on the box

The Twomey's from Ahane in Co.Limerick are quickly becoming household names in GAA circles. The hurling fanatics are featured on Bord Gais Energy's 'GAA GAA Box' the Google Box style adverts which has been shown during this season's hurling action on TV.
Dad Harry is joined by his three daughters Orla, Aisling and Cliodhna, as well as Puddles the dog, as they watch the Limerick hurlers march to the semi final of the All-Ireland championship.
Families from Clare, Tipperary, Cork, Wexford, Waterford, Galway, Dublin and Kilkenny all feature, but the undoubted stars of the show are Limerick's own Twomeys.
See the video above to get just a taste of what this family are like and make sure to keep and eye out for the next episode of the series on your TV and of course on YouTube.
Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe debated with Limerick TD Richard O' Donoghue over the Finance Bill in the Dáil on Wednesday, November 3.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.