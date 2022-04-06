Search

07 Apr 2022

WATCH : Racing with the Leader Podcast - Episode 4 with Ciaran Murphy

06 Apr 2022 5:48 PM

IN this week's episode of Racing with the Leader, Colm and Gary chat with trainer Ciaran Murphy ahead of his bid to win the Aintree Grand National with Enjoy D'allen. 

Gary chats to Ciaran about pre-training, Gigginstown, the association with Dot Love and his three runners at Aintree this weekend. Ciaran talks about how the sale of Enjoy D'allen to JP McManus came about and the importance of the horse staying in the yard. 

Colm rekindles Ciaran's memories of Aintree and how his carpentry skills came in handy for the homemade birch fence!

Racing with The Leader is proudly sponsored by McManus Bookmakers  

McManus Bookmakers have all major events priced this weekend including The Masters at Augusta, The Aintree Grand National, European Champions Cup and The Premier League.

You can visit McManus Bookmakers on www.mcmanusbookmakers.com or on Twitter www.twitter.com/mcmanusbookie 

