WATCH : Racing with the Leader Podcast - Episode 4 with Ciaran Murphy

IN this week's episode of Racing with the Leader, Colm and Gary chat with trainer Ciaran Murphy ahead of his bid to win the Aintree Grand National with Enjoy D'allen.
Gary chats to Ciaran about pre-training, Gigginstown, the association with Dot Love and his three runners at Aintree this weekend. Ciaran talks about how the sale of Enjoy D'allen to JP McManus came about and the importance of the horse staying in the yard.
Colm rekindles Ciaran's memories of Aintree and how his carpentry skills came in handy for the homemade birch fence!
Racing with The Leader is proudly sponsored by McManus Bookmakers who are on course at The Curragh this Sunday.
McManus Bookmakers have all major events priced this weekend including The Masters at Augusta, The Aintree Grand National, European Champions Cup and The Premier League.
You can visit McManus Bookmakers on www.mcmanusbookmakers.com or on Twitter www.twitter.com/mcmanusbookie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.