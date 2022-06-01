Search

01 Jun 2022

WATCH: Airlines urged to fly from Shannon - Senator calls for greater regional balance

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

01 Jun 2022 3:44 PM

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

AMID THE continued scenes of queuing at Dublin Airport, calls have been made on airlines to redirect services to Shannon.

More than 1,000 passengers missed flights out of the capital’s hub on a single day over the weekend, with the tailbacks described as doing “reputational damage” to all of Ireland, by Senator Maria Byrne.

It’s been primarily blamed on staffing issues, although many have cited a policy of allowing Dublin Airport to grow exponentially with little consideration given to other airports in terms of relieving pressure.

Representatives of the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) are expected to confirm plans later today to ensure there are no repeats of what happened last weekend.

Since Shannon became independent in 2013, Dublin’s footfall has grown to 33 million annual passengers, with Shannon seeing only a modest increase.

With capacity available at Shannon Airport, government has been urged to step in and divide out the flights more evenly around the country.

Speaking in the Seanad on Tuesday, Ms Byrne said: “If they have to take routes off of Dublin Airport and give them to the other airports, in the long term, this needs to happen. It’s obvious we need to put in place proper regional balance. People from the Mid-West and West of Ireland should not have to go to Dublin Airport to be able to access flights.”

Both the DAA and Shannon Airport have said it is a matter for the airlines where planes operate.

Minister Mary Butler, who represented the government in the Seanad, pledged to reflect Ms Byrne’s concerns back to Cabinet, adding: “There’s no point in having a pinch-point in one area, where you have capacity in other areas.”  She acknowledged Shannon Airport is “under-utilised.”

Limerick Green TD Brian Leddin said he is continually raising Shannon Airport with his own party leader, the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, who held meetings this week with the DAA.

HSE confirms second case of monkeypox in Ireland

Mayor Daniel Butler added: “There is no doubt Shannon has the capacity to deliver, but we need the airlines to back it and realise finally pushing all the flights into Dublin does not work.”

Limerick Live has contacted both Ryanair and Aer Lingus about redirecting flights. A response is awaited. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media