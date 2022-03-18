WATCH: Dan McCabe stuns with Song for Ireland for those who died During Covid-19

Irish folk singer Dan McCabe gave RTE Late Late Show viewers a poignant moment on Thursday night during the St Patrick's Day special.
McCabe performed classic Irish ballad Song For Ireland to an intimate studio audience.
Host Ryan Tubridy explained the performance was to commemorate those who died and the frontline workers who worked throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland.
Friday, March 18, was added this year as a public holiday to remember those victims and workers.
