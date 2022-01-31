WATCH: How to make a St Brigid's Cross

They are synonymous with the feast day of St Brigid, February 1, but exactly how do you make a St Brigid's Cross?
Here is a video by Michael Fortune available at folklore.ie which details the process of making your own cross.
