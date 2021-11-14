Search

14/11/2021

Niall O'Brien's memory to be honoured at event

Limerick man Niall O’Brien's memory to be honoured at event

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE LATE Niall O’Brien is to be honoured at a special event organised to help offset the costs involved in bringing his body home from the island of Ios last month to his heartbroken family.

The Castle Oaks House Hotel in Castleconnell will host the fundraiser on Saturday afternoon, November 13.

Niall, aged 21, of Monaleen Park, Castletroy, died tragically while on holiday in Greece in August. The Niall O'Brien Repatriation Fund was set up to help offset the costs involved in getting him home from the island of Ios to his heartbroken family. 

To date over €42,000 has been donated. Organisers hope the funds will “help offset the enormous costs incurred by the O'Brien family”. Any excess funds gathered will be allocated to select local charities in Limerick and Clare.

Theresa O’Keeffe, deputy general manager of the Castle Oaks, said they are proud to be hosting an event in aid of this very worthy cause.

“One of his friends works with us in the hotel. Our wedding co-ordinator Martina Cusack came up with the idea. She has a daughter around the same age as Niall. They were discussing the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and the great work they do to help families in tragic situations like this. That conversation at home led to this event,” said Theresa.

Following a prosecco reception, there will be afternoon tea, spot prizes, auction, speeches and music. Niall will be in the forefront of everyone’s mind. The auction includes signed Munster, Limerick and Clare jerseys as a nod to Niall’s Broadford roots.

Theresa said all are welcome to attend – family, friends of Niall, friends of friends, GAA clubs or people touched by this sad story.

Tickets, €30, with proceeds going to the repatriation fund are available by ringing the Castle Oaks House Hotel on 061 377666. You can donate online by Googling Niall O’Brien Repatriation Fund.

