15 Jul 2022

WEATHER: Scorching weather on the way this weekend with temperatures reaching low 30s

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

15 Jul 2022 10:54 AM

There will be a short spell of hot weather this weekend and early next week, with daytime temperatures widely reaching the mid to high twenties and possibly the low thirties. It will also be very warm by night, particularly on Monday night. 

Today

Quite cloudy this morning with a little patchy light rain or drizzle in places. Brightening up for the afternoon and evening with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees, warmest in the south and southeast. Cooler however near western and northern coasts due to a light to moderate northwest breeze.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells. Patches of mist or fog will form in near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

Saturday

On Saturday morning, any mist or fog patches will clear to give a warm and largely dry day with bright or sunny spells. A few isolated showers are possible. Highest temperatures of 21 to 26 degrees, warmest in central parts, with light variable or southerly breezes.

Dry for most with just isolated showers. Long clear spells with light south to southeast winds. Very mild with lowest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Sunday

Very warm and dry with widespread hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures of 22 to 28 degrees, warmest in central parts and the east. South to southeast breezes will be light to moderate.

A rather warm night with temperatures remaining above 14 to 17 degrees. Dry and clear with just light southerly winds.

Monday

Hot conditions across most areas with temperatures widely of 26 to 29 degrees, possibly reaching 30 to 32 degrees in some parts. Dry and mostly sunny with light southerly breezes, turning a little cloudier in some parts later in the day.

Feeling very warm overnight with temperatures staying above 16 to 19 degrees, not falling below 20 degrees in some parts. Some showers may affect western fringes but otherwise it will be dry and clear with light variable winds.

Local News

