Ireland to bask in 21 degrees in stunning Met Éireann forecast for the week ahead

Met Éireann is forecasting rising temperatures all week with 21 degrees expected by Friday.

The weather will gradually improve throughout the week and while the weekend is still uncertain, Met Éireann predicts that high pressure will stick around.

Tuesday evening will see showers gradually begin to die out with longer clear spells developing while it will stay mostly dry in the south. A light northerly wind will persist and our temperatures will drop down to 4 to 8 degrees, coldest under any clear skies.

In Met Éireann's forecast for Wednesday, they say: "Any lingering showers will clear early with a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells developing later in the morning. It will become cloudier through the afternoon with a few isolated showers developing too but they will largely die out in the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light winds."

They predict Wednesday night will be "mostly clear and dry" with "just a little bit of cloud lingering into the overnight hours. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees."

Thursday will see a generally fine and calm start to the day and it will stay dry in most areas too, according to the forecast.

"A little more cloud will build in the afternoon with an isolated shower or two. Light winds with highs of 15 to 19 degrees."

Looking to Friday, Met Éireann says there will be "a mix of cloudy periods and isolated showers to start but there will be some sunny intervals too.

"There will be a little afternoon cloud building up with a few more showers but they will gradually die out in the evening. Highs of 18 to 21 degrees, warmest in the west. Staying clear and dry overnight with lows of around 8 to 11 degrees.

"Looking ahead to the weekend and it should stay dry and settled as high pressure is set to remain over the country however the details remain a little uncertain for now. A light easterly breeze for most areas and our highs should reach into the low twenties," Met Éireann concluded.