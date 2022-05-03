Here comes the sun! Met Éireann forecast a scorcher this weekend

This weekend could see the country basking in warm May sunshine, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures are to begin creeping up from midweek with 19 degrees forecast on Friday and even warmer and more settled beyond that.

Met Éireann has said the outlook for the rest of the week is "mild or rather warm" but they have warned conditions will be "rather mixed before settling down from this weekend."

You can read the full weather outlook for the week below:

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday morning will be mostly cloudy with a little rain or drizzle for a time - mainly in the northeast and east. The afternoon and evening will be brighter with some sunshine. Feeling mild and humid with highest temperatures generally 14 to 18 degrees but a little cooler in the north and northwest due to the onshore northwest to west breeze.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with some mist and fog patches also, in just light westerly breezes.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a little showery rain through the day, but with longer drier spells too. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, mildest and brightest across the east and south of the country, in no more than moderate southwesterly winds. Outbreaks of rain will push down from the northwest on Thursday night. Mild and humid with temperatures holding in the low double digits.

FRIDAY: Any lingering overnight rain will soon clear, and it will brighten up with sunshine and scattered showers following, all in moderate northwest breezes. Highest temperatures of 13 to 19 degrees, best values away from the northwest and west of the country.

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure will make for a fairly pleasant outlook into the coming weekend. It will be mainly dry with sunny spells and just light breezes. Rather warm too.