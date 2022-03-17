Ireland Weather Forecast: What's the weather like for the rest of the weekend?

Met Éireann is predicting dry and rather pleasant weather for the rest of the St Patrick's weekend.

While some showers will spread across the country on Thursday night, the forecaster says it will be "mainly dry with good sunny spells for Friday but a little cloud will develop in the afternoon for southern areas and along western coastal counties too.

"It will be noticeably milder with highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees in a light to moderate southeast breeze, fresher near western and northern coasts."

They sugget that it will "stay dry with plenty of clear skies and a little milder overnight [on Friday] too with that southeast wind persisting. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees expected overnight with the east of the country being the coolest."

"The rather pleasant, dry and sunny spell of weather continues for Saturday with highs reaching the low-teens with 10 to 15 degrees expected. Staying dry in the southeast breeze through to Saturday evening but one or two showers will clip Munster. Clear skies overnight but that southeast breeze persisting will help keep the overnight lows up slightly with 3 to 6 degrees forecast."

Looking to Sunday, Met Éireann says: "A little more cloud will build along western counties where there will be a few showers too during the morning and afternoon. Further east, bright and sunny spells will develop with a moderate southeast breeze. Continuing mild with highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees. Later in the evening the clear skies over the eastern half of the country will allow temperatures to drop below freezing with some frost patches possible.

"Monday will be a good mix of sunny spells and cloudy periods. It will stay mostly dry too with highs of 9 to 12 degrees and a light easterly breeze. Cool overnight with lows of 1 to 4 degrees."