Clare weather - Thursday, February 10, 2022

Clare weather
FOLLOWING a cold start to the day, there will be scattered showers and sunny spells today, becoming largely dry and clear this evening. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees, feeling raw in fresh and gusty northwest winds with added wind chill.
Tonight will be cold and mostly clear and dry with a widespread sharp frost. Rather calm too with northwest breezes easing light, and backing southerly overnight. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with a sharp frost setting in and some icy stretches forming.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Friday: A cold morning with widespread frost and some ice. Dry with some bright weather to start, quickly becoming cloudier as winds pick up. Rain will spread from the west through the afternoon, as southerly winds increase fresh to strong and gusty. Gales will develop on Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.
Saturday: Saturday will be breezy with widespread showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times. Rain may be heavy in places. There will be limited bright spells. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.