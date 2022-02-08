Search

08 Feb 2022

Clare weather - Tuesday, February 8, 2022

08 Feb 2022 10:00 AM

TODAY will be largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in most places. Highest afternoon temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees. Moderate to fresh southwest winds will be occasionally gusty. Outbreaks of rain will slowly clear overnight and it will become cold under clearing skies. Lowest temperatures overnight of 1 to 3 degrees.

There'll be sunny spells tomorrow, Wednesday with just isolated showers on to west facing coasts. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest to west winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Thursday: Scattered showers will become widespread as the day progresses with some sleet and snow over higher ground. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees and feeling even colder in mostly moderate west to northwest winds.

Clear skies on Thursday night as showers become isolated and mostly confined to northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of minus 2 to minus 4 degrees with widespread frost and some icy patches developing in light northwesterly or variable breezes.

Friday: There will be a cold, bright and dry start to Friday with icy stretches on untreated surfaces. There will be good sunshine early in the day, then cloud will increase from the west during the afternoon with patchy outbreaks of rain along the west coasts by evening. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in a freshening southerly wind.

