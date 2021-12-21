Search

21 Dec 2021

Munster Rugby Domestic fixtures confirmed

Munster Rugby appoint new CEO

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.  


Tuesday 21st December                                                                                    

Under 19 Friendly: C.B.C. B v Highfield, Lansdowne, 4.30pm; 

Cork Constitution v C.B.C., Temple Hill, 6.30pm;  

Munster C.S.P. v Castletroy College, Takumi Park, 6.30pm; 

Sunday 26th December                                                                                     

Junior Friendly: Cork Constitution Presidents XV v Exiles XV, Temple Hill;             

Tuesday 28th December                                                                                    

North Under 18 League: Charleville v Bruff, Charleville, 12.30pm; 

North Under 16 League: Ennis v Bruff, Ennis, 11.30am; 

Nenagh Ormond v Shannon, Nenagh, 1pm; 

Schools Under 19 Friendly: Rockwell College v Roscrea C.S., 4GUL, 2.45pm; 

Schools Under 16 Friendly: C.B.C. v Terenure College, Lansdowne,  12pm; 

C.B.C. B v Terenure College B, Lansdowne,  12pm; 

Castletroy College v Ard Scoil Rís, Castletroy, 12pm; 

Rockwell College v Roscrea C.S., 4GUL, 12.30pm; 

Blackrock College v St. Munchin's, Dublin, 11.30am; 

Blackrock College B v St. Munchin's B, Dublin, 11.30.am; 

Wednesday 29th December    

Schools Under 16 Friendly: C.B.C. v Belvedere College, Lansdowne,  11.30am; 

C.B.C. B v Belvedere College B, Lansdowne,  11.30am; 

Under 18 Friendly: Skibbereen v Clonakilty, Skibbereen, 12pm; 

Under 17 Friendly: Shannon v Ballina-Killaloe, Coonagh, 12pm; 

Thursday 30th December                                                                                 

Schools Under 19 Friendly: Bandon Grammar School v Castletroy College, Musgrave Park, 11am; 

Terenure College v P.B.C., Terenure, 12pm; 

Terenure College B v P.B.C. B, Terenure, 12pm; 

Under 18 Friendly: Midleton v Waterpark, Towns Park, 12.30pm; 

Newport v U.L. Bohemian, 4GUL, 5.30pm; 

Schools Under 16 Friendly: St. Michael's v P.B.C., Dublin, 12pm; 

St. Michael's B v P.B.C. B, Dublin, 12pm; 

Sunday 2nd January                                                                                         

Munster Junior League Conference C: Waterford City v St. Mary's, Waterford;       

Conference D: Tralee v Kanturk, Tralee;          

Junior Friendly: Clanwilliam v St. Senan’s, Clanwilliam Park;           

Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Nenagh Ormond v Old Crescent, Nenagh, 12pm; 

Under 16 Friendly: Castletroy College v Roscrea CS, 4GUL, 11am; 

Fermoy v Clonmel, Fermoy, 12pm; 

Monday 3rd January                                                                                        

Schools Under 19 Friendly: Blackrock College v C.B.C., Dublin, 12pm; 

Blackrock College B v C.B.C. B, Dublin, 12pm; 

St. Michael's v St. Munchin's, Dublin, 11.30am; 

St. Michael's B v St. Munchin's B, Dublin, 11.30am; 

Schools Under 16 Friendly: C.B.C. v Blackrock College, Lansdowne,  12pm; 

C.B.C. B v Blackrock College B, Lansdowne,  12pm; 

St. Munchin's v St. Michael's, Corbally, 11.30am; 

St. Munchin's B v St. Michael's B, Corbally, 11.30am;  

Tuesday 4th January                                                                                        

Schools Under 16 Friendly: P.B.C. v Clongowes, Wilton;       

P.B.C. B v Clongowes B, Wilton;         

Wednesday 5th January                                                                                   

Schools Under 19 Friendly: St. Munchin's v Newbridge College, 4GUL, 11.15am; 

Campbell College v Rockwell College, Belfast, 12pm; 

Schools Under 14 Friendly: Rockwell College v Crescent College Comp., Rockwell;             

Rockwell College B v Crescent College Comp. B, Rockwell;   

Rockwell College C v Crescent College Comp. C, Rockwell;   

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media