Munster Rugby Domestic fixtures confirmed

Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.
Tuesday 21st December
Under 19 Friendly: C.B.C. B v Highfield, Lansdowne, 4.30pm;
Cork Constitution v C.B.C., Temple Hill, 6.30pm;
Munster C.S.P. v Castletroy College, Takumi Park, 6.30pm;
Sunday 26th December
Junior Friendly: Cork Constitution Presidents XV v Exiles XV, Temple Hill;
Tuesday 28th December
North Under 18 League: Charleville v Bruff, Charleville, 12.30pm;
North Under 16 League: Ennis v Bruff, Ennis, 11.30am;
Nenagh Ormond v Shannon, Nenagh, 1pm;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Rockwell College v Roscrea C.S., 4GUL, 2.45pm;
Schools Under 16 Friendly: C.B.C. v Terenure College, Lansdowne, 12pm;
C.B.C. B v Terenure College B, Lansdowne, 12pm;
Castletroy College v Ard Scoil Rís, Castletroy, 12pm;
Rockwell College v Roscrea C.S., 4GUL, 12.30pm;
Blackrock College v St. Munchin's, Dublin, 11.30am;
Blackrock College B v St. Munchin's B, Dublin, 11.30.am;
Wednesday 29th December
Schools Under 16 Friendly: C.B.C. v Belvedere College, Lansdowne, 11.30am;
C.B.C. B v Belvedere College B, Lansdowne, 11.30am;
Under 18 Friendly: Skibbereen v Clonakilty, Skibbereen, 12pm;
Under 17 Friendly: Shannon v Ballina-Killaloe, Coonagh, 12pm;
Thursday 30th December
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Bandon Grammar School v Castletroy College, Musgrave Park, 11am;
Terenure College v P.B.C., Terenure, 12pm;
Terenure College B v P.B.C. B, Terenure, 12pm;
Under 18 Friendly: Midleton v Waterpark, Towns Park, 12.30pm;
Newport v U.L. Bohemian, 4GUL, 5.30pm;
Schools Under 16 Friendly: St. Michael's v P.B.C., Dublin, 12pm;
St. Michael's B v P.B.C. B, Dublin, 12pm;
Sunday 2nd January
Munster Junior League Conference C: Waterford City v St. Mary's, Waterford;
Conference D: Tralee v Kanturk, Tralee;
Junior Friendly: Clanwilliam v St. Senan’s, Clanwilliam Park;
Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Nenagh Ormond v Old Crescent, Nenagh, 12pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Castletroy College v Roscrea CS, 4GUL, 11am;
Fermoy v Clonmel, Fermoy, 12pm;
Monday 3rd January
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Blackrock College v C.B.C., Dublin, 12pm;
Blackrock College B v C.B.C. B, Dublin, 12pm;
St. Michael's v St. Munchin's, Dublin, 11.30am;
St. Michael's B v St. Munchin's B, Dublin, 11.30am;
Schools Under 16 Friendly: C.B.C. v Blackrock College, Lansdowne, 12pm;
C.B.C. B v Blackrock College B, Lansdowne, 12pm;
St. Munchin's v St. Michael's, Corbally, 11.30am;
St. Munchin's B v St. Michael's B, Corbally, 11.30am;
Tuesday 4th January
Schools Under 16 Friendly: P.B.C. v Clongowes, Wilton;
P.B.C. B v Clongowes B, Wilton;
Wednesday 5th January
Schools Under 19 Friendly: St. Munchin's v Newbridge College, 4GUL, 11.15am;
Campbell College v Rockwell College, Belfast, 12pm;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: Rockwell College v Crescent College Comp., Rockwell;
Rockwell College B v Crescent College Comp. B, Rockwell;
Rockwell College C v Crescent College Comp. C, Rockwell;
