Munster Rugby domestic rugby fixtures confirmed

Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.
Wednesday 8th December
Bowen Shield Plate Final: Ardscoil Rís v Rockwell College, 4G UL, 1pm;
McCarthy Cup Final: Crescent College Comp. v P.B.C., 4G UL;
McCarthy B Plate Final: Glenstal Abbey v St. Munchin's B, 4G UL, 11.45am;
Kidney Cup: P.B.C. B v C.B.C. B, Wilton;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: C.B.C. B v P.B.C. B, Lansdowne;
Glenstal Abbey School v Mungret CS, Glenstal, 1.45pm;
Roscrea C.S. v Castletroy College, Roscrea; 1.30pm;
Schools Under 17 Friendly: Roscrea C.S. v Castletroy College, Roscrea, 1.30pm;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: C.B.C. v Crescent College Comp., Lansdowne;
C.B.C. B v Crescent College Comp. B, Lansdowne;
Glenstal Abbey School v Newport College, Glenstal, 2pm;
P.B.C. v Bandon Grammar School, Wilton;
P.B.C. B v Bandon Grammar School B, Wilton;
Newbridge College v Rockwell College, Newbridge;
Newbridge College B v Rockwell College B, Newbridge;
Newbridge College C v Rockwell College C, Newbridge;
Girls Under 18 League Conference 2: Ballincollig-Mallow v Clonakilty, Tanner Park, 7.30pm;
Thursday 9th December
Schools Senior Cup Qualifier: High School CBS v Colaiste Phobail Beanntraí, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Mungret Cup: High School CBS v Colaiste Phobail Beanntraí, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
O'Gorman Cup: Scoil Muire Gan Smal v Charleville CBS, Ballyanly, 12pm;
King Cup: Scoil Muire Gan Smal v Kinsale C.S., Ballyanly, 12pm;
McCarthy Plate Final: Ardscoil Rís v Rockwell College, 4G UL, 2pm;
McCarthy B Cup Final: P.B.C. v Bandon Grammar School, Musgrave Park, 2pm;
Under 13 Friendly: Dunmanway v Skibbereen, Dunmanway, 7pm;
Friday 10th December
Energia All Ireland League Division 2A: Old Crescent v U.L. Bohemian, Takumi Park, 7.30pm;
Gleeson League A: Richmond v Garryowen, Canal Bank, 7.30pm;
Junior 3 Friendly: Old Christians v Douglas, Rathcooney, 7.30pm;
Schools Limerick City Junior Cup Final: Castletroy College v Crescent College Comp., Castletroy, 12pm;
Giles Shield: Abbey CBS v Mungret C.S., College Lands, 12.30pm;
Kidney Cup: Castletroy College B v St. Munchin's B, Castletroy, 2pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Ballincollig v Fermoy, Tanner Park, 7.30pm;
C.B.C. v Highfield, Lansdowne, 7pm;
Under 13 Friendly: Midleton v Cobh Pirates, Towns Park, 7pm;
Old Crescent v U.L. Bohemian, Takumi Park, 7.30pm;
Saturday 11th December
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Lansdowne, Ballymacarn Park;
Cork Constitution v Terenure College, Temple Hill;
Dublin University v U.C.C., College Park;
Garryowen v Clontarf, Dooradoyle;
U.C.D. v Young Munster, Belfield;
Division 1B: Banbridge v Old Belvedere, Rifle Park;
City of Armagh v Old Wesley, Palace Grounds;
Navan v Naas, Balreask Old;
Shannon v Highfield, Thomond Park;
St. Mary's College v Malone, Templeville Road;
Division 2A: Ballymena v Rainey Old Boys, Eaton Park;
Dolphin v Nenagh Ormond, Musgrave Park;
M.U. Barnhall v Cashel, Parsonstown;
Queens University v Buccaneers, Dub Lane;
Division 2B: Dungannon v Belfast Harlequins, Stevenson Park;
Galway Corinthians v Ballina, Crowley Park;
Malahide v Blackrock College, Estuary Road;
Sligo v Galwegians, Hamilton Park;
Wanderers v Greystones, Merrion Road;
Division 2C: Bangor v Skerries, Upritchard Park;
Bruff v Sunday's Well, Kilballyowen Park;
City of Derry v Omagh Academicals, Judge's Road;
Clonmel v Enniscorthy, Ardgaoithe;
Midleton v Tullamore, Towns Park;
Energia Women's All Ireland League: Ballincollig v Blackrock College, Tanner Park, 3pm;
Cooke v Malone, Shaws Bridge, 5pm;
Galwegians v Wicklow, Crowley Park, 5pm;
Old Belvedere v Railway Union, Ollie Campbell Park, 5pm;
Suttonians v U.L. Bohemian, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds, 5pm;
Munster Junior League Conference A: Galbally v Thomond, Galbally, 7pm;
Conference B: Crosshaven v Waterpark, Crosshaven, 4pm;
Conference C: Fethard v Waterford City, Fethard, 4pm;
Conference D: Killorglin v Fermoy, Killorglin;
Kinsale v Kanturk, Kinsale, 7pm;
Senior Clubs League North: Old Crescent v U.L. Bohemian, Takumi Park, 4.30pm;
Senior Clubs League South: Bruff v Sunday's Well, Kilballyowen Park, 4.30pm;
Gleeson League A: Ardscoil Old Boys v Kilrush, 4G UL;
Shannon v St. Senan's, Coonagh;
Gleeson League B: Old Crescent v Presentation, Takumi Park,
Thomond v U.L. Bohemian-Newport, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Young Munster v Tralee, Tom Clifford Park;
Gleeson League C: Kilfeacle v Thurles, Kilfeacle, 5pm;
Boys Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Muskerry v Cobh Pirates, Ballyanly, 12.30pm;
Young Munster v Ennis, Tom Clifford Park, 12pm;
Group 2: Bandon v Midleton, Bandon, 12.30pm;
Group 3: Killarney v Highfield, Killarney, 2pm;
Boys Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Cork Constitution v Fermoy, Mahon, 1.30pm;
Mallow v Chorca Dhuibhne, Mallow, 12.30pm;
Group 2: Carrigaline-Dolphin v Waterford City-Carrick-on-Suir, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Boys Club Under 18 Bowl Group 1: Old Christians v Skibbereen, Rathcooney, 1pm;
Group 2: Ballincollig v Youghal, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Newport v Cashel-Thurles, Murroe, 12pm;
Boys Club Under 16 Cup Group 1: Kanturk v Cobh Pirates, Kanturk, 2pm;
Kinsale v Ennis, Kinsale, 1.30pm;
Group 2: Bandon v Bruff, Bandon, 11am;
Highfield v Clonmel, Woodleigh Park, 12.30pm;
Killarney v Midleton, Killarney, 12.30pm;
Group 3: Dolphin v Killorglin-Iveragh Eagles, Musgrave Park, 1.30pm;
Waterpark v Fermoy, Ballinakill, 12pm;
Boys Club Under 16 Plate Group 1: Ballincollig v Cashel, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Clonakilty Red v Mallow, The Vale, 12.30pm;
Group 2: Bantry Bay v Old Christians, Bantry, 1pm;
Clonakilty Green v Abbeyfeale-Listowel, The Vale, 12.30pm;
Youghal v Young Munster, Youghal, 1pm;
Boys Club Under 16 Bowl Group 1: Castleisland v Crosshaven, Castleisland, 1pm;
Dungarvan v Mitchelstown, Dungarvan, 11am;
Group 3: Carrick-on-Suir v Cork Constitution, Carrick-on-Suir;
Skibbereen v Garryowen B, Skibbereen, 1.30pm;
Boys East Under 13 League: Clanwilliam v Waterpark, Clanwilliam Park, 11am;
Boys South Under 13 League Group B: Kanturk v Fermoy, Kanturk, 12pm;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: C.B.C. v Clongowes, Lansdowne, 12pm;
C.B.C. B v Clongowes B, Lansdowne, 12pm;
C.B.C. Monkstown v Bandon Grammar School, Monkstown, 1pm,
Boys Under 16 Friendly: P.B.C. v Terenure College, Wilton, 11am;
P.B.C. B v Terenure College B, Wilton, 11am;
Rockwell College v Belvedere College, Rockwell, 10.15am;
Rockwell College B v Belvedere College B, Rockwell, 10.15am;
Glongowes v C.B.C., Clongowes, 2pm;
Glongowes B v C.B.C. B, Clongowes, 2pm;
Boys Under 14 Friendly: Midleton v Old Christians, Towns Park, 12.30pm;
Old Christians v Mitchelstown, Rathcooney, 12pm;
P.B.C. v Bandon Blue, Wilton, 10am;
P.B.C. v Bandon White, Wilton, 10am;
Terenure College v C.B.C., Terenure, 11am;
Terenure College B v C.B.C. B, Terenure, 11am;
Boys Under 13 Friendly: Kanturk v Fermoy, Kanturk, 11am;
Girls Under 16 League Conference 2: Tralee v Bantry Bay, Tralee, 1pm;
Girls Under 16 League Conference 1: Ennis v Ballina-Killaloe, Ennis, 11am;
Conference 2: Fethard v Bruff, Fethard, 11am;
Mallow-Mitchelstown v Carrick-Thurles, tbc, 11am;
Conference 3: Tralee v Dolphin-Midleton-Youghal, Tralee, 11am;
Conference 4: Clonakilty v Bantry Bay, The Vale, 2pm;
Skibbereen v Ballincollig, Skibbereen, 11am;
Girls Under 14 League Conference 1: Clonakilty Red v Killarney, The Vale, 1.30pm;
Dunmanway-Bantry Bay v Skibbereen, tbc, 10.30am;
Conference 2: Ballina-Killaloe v Nenagh Ormond, Clairsford, 10.30am;
Kilrush v Old Crescent, Kilrush, 10.30am;
Shannon v U.L. Bohemian, Coonagh, 10.30am;
Conference 3: Midleton-Youghal v Bruff-Garryowen, Towns Park, 12pm;
Conference 4: Mallow-Mitchelstown v Ballincollig, tbc, 10.30am;
Girls Under 16 Friendly: Shannon v Killarney, Coonagh, 12pm;
Sunday 12th December
Munster Junior League Conference A: Abbeyfeale v St. Senan's, Abbeyfeale;
Clanwilliam v Kilfeacle, Clanwilliam Park, 1pm;
Newcastle West v Richmond, Newcastle West;
Conference B: Mallow v Clonakilty, Mallow;
Old Christians v Muskerry, Rathcooney, 1pm;
Skibbereen v Bandon, Skibbereen, 1pm;
Conference C: Dungarvan v Ennis, Dungarvan;
Scariff v St. Mary's, Scariff;
Thurles v Mitchelstown, Thurles, 12.30pm;
Conference D: Charleville v Ballincollig, Charleville, 1.15pm;
Tralee v Cobh Pirates, Tralee;
Conference E: Chorca Dhuibhne v Killarney, Ballydavid;
Youghal v Castleisland, Youghal;
Senior Club League North: Garryowen v Nenagh Ormond, Dooradoyle;
Shannon v Young Munster, Coonagh;
Senior Club League South: Dolphin v U.C.C., Musgrave Park;
Highfield v Cork Constitution, Woodleigh Park;
Senior Club League 2C: Clonmel v Midleton, Clonmel;
Womens Divisional Cup: Ballincollig v Tipperary, Tanner Park, 1pm;
Bantry Bay v Skibbereen, Bantry, 1pm;
Boys Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Abbeyfeale v Clonmel, Abbeyfeale, 12.30pm;
Group 2: Old Crescent v Clonakilty, Takumi Park, 12.30pm;
Nenagh Ormond v Sunday's Well, Nenagh, 1pm;
Group 3: Bruff v Garryowen, Kilballyowen Park, 12.15pm;
Waterpark v Kinsale, Ballinakill, 1pm;
Boys Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: U.L. Bohemian v Charleville, Annacotty, 11.30am;
Group 2: Bantry Bay v Newcastle West, Bantry, 2pm;
Shannon v Kanturk, Coonagh, 12pm;
Boys Club Under 18 Bowl Group 1: Clanwilliam v Dungarvan, Clanwilliam Park, 11.30pm;
Listowel-Tralee v U.L. Bohemian, Listowel, 12pm;
Boys Club Under 16 Cup Group 1: Kilrush v Chorca Dhuibhne, Kilrush, 1pm;
Group 3: Garryowen v Nenagh Ormond, Dooradoyle, 12pm;
Boys Club Under 16 Plate Group 1: Shannon v Sunday's Well, Coonagh, 12pm;
Boys Club Under 16 Bowl Group 1: Bandon B v St. Mary's-Richmond-U.L. Bohemian, Bandon, 11.30am;
Boys Club Under 16 Bowl Group 2: Bruff B v Douglas-Muskerry, Kilballyowen Park, 12.45pm;
Clanwilliam-Galbally-Kilfeacle v Shannon B, Kilfeacle, 12.30pm;
St. Senan's v Waterford City, Jim Slattery Park, 12.30pm;
Boys East Under 13 League: Cashel v Dungarvan, Cashel, 11am;
Clonmel Black v Waterford City, Clonmel, 11am;
Boys North Under 14 League Section 1: Charleville v U.L. Bohemian, Charleville, 11.30am;
Scariff-St. Mary's v Bruff, Grove Island, 11.30am;
St. Senan's v Shannon, Jim Slattery Park, 11.30am;
Section 2: Garryowen Blue v Kilrush, Dooradoyle, 12.30pm;
Nenagh Ormond v Newcastle West, Nenagh, 11.30am;
Old Crescent v Young Munster, Takumi Park, 11.30am;
Boys South Under 13 League Group B: Old Christians v Dolphin, Rathcooney, 12pm;
Schools Under 16 Friendly: St Gerard's (Bray) v St. Munchin's, Bray;
St Gerard's B (Bray) v St. Munchin's B, Bray;
Boys Under 13 Friendly: Young Munster v Shannon, Derryknockane, 11am;
Girls Under 14 League Conference 4: Kanturk v Dolphin, Kanturk, 12.30pm;
Girls Under 16 Friendly: Kanturk v Bandon, Kanturk, 2pm;
Wednesday 15th December
Schools Junior Cup Qualifier: Villiers School v High School CBS, Clanwilliam Park, 12.30pm;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: C.S.P. v P.B.C., Musgrave Park, 5pm;
Glenstal Abbey School B v Castletroy College B, Glenstal;
Rockwell College v Kilkenny College, Rockwell;
Rockwell College B v Kilkenny College B, Rockwell;
St. Munchin's v Crescent College Comp., Takumi Park, 6pm;
Schools Under 16 Friendly: Castletroy College v Kilkenny College, Castletroy;
Castletroy College B v Kilkenny College B, Castletroy;
Clongowes College v Rockwell College, Clongowes;
Clongowes College B v Rockwell College B, Clongowes;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: Castleknock v Castletroy College, Castleknock;
Castleknock B v Castletroy College B, Castleknock;
