06 Dec 2021

Clare jockey has 'biggest success of his career' to date in Cork

Clare jockey has 'biggest success of his career' to date in Cork

Nell’s Well and Mark McDonagh ran out easy winners of the Grade 3 Singletons Supervalu Stayers Novice Hurdle for owner Patrick Casey at Cork on Sunday. Photo: David Keane/Racing Post

Cratloe conditional rider Mark McDonagh enjoyed the biggest success of his career to date when partnering the Patrick Casey-owned Nell’s Well to a taking success in the Grade 3 Singletons Supervalu Stayers Novice Hurdle at Cork on Sunday. Trained by Sean O'Brien, the 25/1 chance eased clear from the second last hurdle and came home an eight-length winner from the Jonathan Sweeney-trained 6/5 favourite Churchstonewarrior and Denis O'Regan. O'Brien said “Mark couldn’t claim the 7lbs but to be fair to the man who owns her, Pat Casey, he said he still wanted him to ride her as he knows her well and gets on well with her. And I think it made all the difference as he gave her a great ride. We came here for black-type and we have a bit more now. We don’t get these days too often, so it’s fantastic.”

Weather warning issued for Clare as Storm Barra approaches

Paddy Harnett won the six-furlong handicap at Dundalk on Wednesday on the Seamus O’Donnell-trained Theriverrunsdeep. The Abbeyfeale apprentice carried the trainer’s own colours and was never far off the pace on the five-year-old, leading led over a furlong from the finish to win by a length and a quarter from the James McAuley-trained Beleaguerment at odds of 3/1 favourite.

Askeaton trainer David Fitzgerald landed the concluding handicap chase at Clonmel on Thursday with Hilltop Supreme which was ridden by the season’s leading jockey, Darragh O'Keeffe. The 17/2 chance, in the colours of Belinda O'Brien, went clear after the second last fence and came home all of 12 lengths clear of the Robert Tyner-trained Big Debates to add to four wins over hurdles at the beginning of the year. Fitzgerald said, “Hopefully this is the start of some more wins and we’ll find something in Limerick for him over Christmas. He loves soft ground.”

Billy Lee was among the winners at Dundalk on Friday night where he partnered the Henry de Bromhead-trained newcomer Vina Sena to an impressive success in the eight-furlong maiden for two-year-olds. Never far off the pace, the 16/5 chance led a furlong from the finish and pulled right away to win by two and a quarter lengths from the Michael O'Callaghan-trained 6/4 favourite, Rene Artois. Chris Hayes’ association with trainer Luke Comer continues to pay dividends and the pair took the night’s finale, the second division of the Kathleen Pierce Memorial Handicap, with Dr Patrick. The four-year-old had lost out narrowly on his previous visit to the track but it all went his way on this occasion as he got home by a head from the John McConnell-trained Arctic Blaze at odds of 9/4 joint-favourite.

Upcoming Fixtures

Tramore – Tuesday, December 7 (First Race 12.40pm)

Dundalk – Wednesday, December 8 (First Race 1.45pm)

Dundalk – Friday, December 10 (First Race 4pm)

Fairyhouse – Saturday, December 11 (First Race 11.30am)

 

