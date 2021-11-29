Dromoland Golf Club results

The 150 yard marker at Dromoland Castle Golf Club
Results for Dromoland Castle Golf Club week ending November 28
Men’s 18 Hole Singles Stableford Weekend 27th & 28th November 2021
1st Jimmy McManus 42pts
2nd Gerry McInerney 41pts
3rd Ryan Enright 40pts
Gross Seamus Cusack (-2) 37pts
18+ John O'Shaughnessy 39pts
Ladies Turkey, Wine Chocolate Competition:
1st Mairead Toomey 20pts
2nd Leslie O'Flynn 20pts
3rd Frances Bergin 20pts
4th Joan Ryan 19pts
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.