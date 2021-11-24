Search

24 Nov 2021

Munster Rugby Weekly domestic fixtures

Munster Rugby Weekly domestic fixtures

Wednesday 24th November                                                                              

Under 20 Donal Walsh Trophy: Young Munster v U.C.C., Tom Clifford Park, 7.30pm; 

Schools Senior Cup Group A: C.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Lansdowne;   

Rockwell College v Crescent College Comp., Rockwell;          

Group B: Ardscoil Rís v Bandon Grammar School, Ardscoil Rís, 1.45pm;      

Glenstal Abbey School v P.B.C., Glenstal; 

Schools Junior Cup Group A: Bandon Grammar School v Glenstal Abbey School, Bandon; 

Group B: Munster CSP v Rockwell, Cashel, 7.30pm; 

Bowen Shield Play-Off: Crescent College Comp. v    P.B.C., Crescent Comp.; 

King Cup: Colaiste Ide agus Iosef v St Joseph's CBS (Nenagh), Abbeyfeale, 12pm; 

Scoil Mhuire & Ide v Tarbert CS, Newcastle West, 1pm; 

Schools McCarthy Cup A: Ardscoil Rís v St. Munchin's, Coonagh, 1.45pm;  

Crescent College Comp. v C.B.C., Crescent Comp.;     

Rockwell College v P.B.C., Rockwell;  

Schools McCarthy Cup B Section 1: Ardscoil Rís v St. Munchin's, Coonagh, 1.45pm;          

Crescent College Comp. v C.B.C., Crescent Comp.;     

Rockwell College v P.B.C., Rockwell;              

Section 2: Bandon Grammar School v Glenstal Abbey School, Bandon;          

Schools Under 15 Friendly: Rockwell College C v P.B.C. C, Rockwell;         

Schools Under 14 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Ardscoil Rís, Crescent Comp., 1pm;  

Crescent College Comp. B v Ardscoil Rís B, Crescent Comp., 1pm;     

Glenstal Abbey v Newport College, Glenstal, 2pm; 

Thursday 25th November                                                                                 

O'Brien Cup: Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne v St. Patrick's College (Castleisland), Ballydavid, 12pm; 

Mungret Shield: Midleton CBS v Colaiste Choilm, Midleton, 12pm; 

Friday 26th November                                                                                      

South Junior 2 League: U.C.C. v Mallow, Curaheen Road, 7.30pm; 

South Junior 3 League: Cork Constitution v Old Christians, Temple Hill, 7.30pm; 

Fermoy v Douglas, Fermoy, 7.45pm; 

Schools Bowen Shield Play Off: C.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Lansdowne, 3.30pm; 

Under 18 Friendly: Highfield v Muskerry, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm; 

Midleton v Cobh Pirates, Towns Park, 7pm; 

Saturday 27th November                                                                                  

Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Cork Constitution, Ballymacarn Park;        

Dublin University v Young Munster, College Park;      

Garryowen v Lansdowne, Dooradoyle;  

U.C.C. v Clontarf, The Mardyke;          

U.C.D. v Terenure College, Belfield;    

Division 1B: Banbridge v Highfield, Rifle Park;           

City of Armagh v Malone, Palace Grounds;      

Old Belvedere v Old Wesley, Ollie Campbell Park;      

Shannon v Naas, Thomond Park;          

St. Mary's College v Navan, Templeville Road;            

Division 2A: Ballymena v Nenagh Ormond, Eaton Park;          

Buccaneers v Rainey Old Boys, Dubarry Park;  

Dolphin v M.U. Barnhall, Musgrave Park;        

Old Crescent v Cashel, Takumi Park;    

Queens University v U.L. Bohemian, Dub Lane;           

Division 2B: Dungannon v Ballina, Stevenson Park;     

Galwegians v Greystones, Crowley Park;          

Malahide v Galway Corinthians, Estuary Road;            

Sligo v Belfast Harlequins, Hamilton Park;       

Wanderers v Blackrock College, Merrion Road;           

Division 2C: Bangor v Enniscorthy, Upritchard Park;   

Bruff v Tullamore, Kilballyowen Park;             

Clonmel v Omagh Academicals, Ardgaoithe;    

Midleton v City of Derry, Towns Park;             

Skerries v Sunday's Well, Holmpatrick;            

Women's All Ireland League: Ballincollig v Malone, Tanner Park, 3pm; 

Blackrock College v U.L. Bohemian, Stradbrook, 5pm; 

Cooke v Railway Union, Shaw's Bridge, 5pm; 

Galwegians v Old Belvedere, Crowley Park, 5pm; 

Suttonians v Wicklow, Station Road, 5pm; 

Munster Junior League Conference B: Bandon v Crosshaven, Bandon, 7.30pm; 

Waterpark v Mallow, Ballinakill;          

Conference D: Ballincollig v Kinsale, Tanner Park, 7.30pm; 

Conference E: Youghal v Douglas, Youghal, 6pm; 

Gleeson League A: Ardscoil Old Boys v St. Senan's, 4G UL;  

Kilrush v Richmond, Kilrush;   

Shannon v Ennis, Coonagh;      

Gleeson League B: Listowel v UL Bohemian-Newport, Listowel;       

Old Crescent v Tralee, Takumi Park;     

Thomond v Young Munster, Liam Fitzgerald Park;       

Gleeson League C: Cashel v Kilfeacle, Cashel;           

Fethard v Clanwilliam, Fethard, 7pm; 

Thurles v Carrick-on-Suir, Thurles;       

Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Dolphin-Sunday's Well v Shannon, Musgrave Park;             

Garryowen v Cork Constitution, Dooradoyle, 1pm; 

Schools Junior Cup Group A: St. Munchin's v P.B.C., Corbally, 12pm; 

Group B: C.B.C. v Castletroy College, Lansdowne, 12pm; 

Club Under 16 Play-Off: Midleton v Sunday's Well, Towns Park, 12.30pm; 

South Under 13 League Group A: Skibbereen v Dunmanway, Skibbereen, 12pm; 

Group B: Dolphin v Kanturk, Musgrave Park, 12pm; 

Mallow v Old Christians, Mallow, 12pm; 

Group C: Cork Constitution v Highfield, tbc, 12pm; 

Schools Under 19 Friendly: Belvedere College v P.B.C., Dublin, 12pm; 

Belvedere College B v P.B.C. B, Dublin, 12pm; 

Under 16 Friendly: Bantry Bay v Skibbereen, Bantry, 11am; 

Killarney v Clonakilty, Killarney, 2pm; 

Under 14 Friendly: C.B.C. v St. Mary's College, Lansdowne, 12pm; 

C.B.C. B v St. Mary's College B, Lansdowne, 12pm; 

C.B.C. C v St. Mary's College C, Lansdowne, 12pm; 

C.B.C. D v St. Mary's College D, Lansdowne, 12pm; 

Kinsale v Old Christians, Kinsale, 1.30pm; 

St. Munchin's v Blackrock College, Corbally, 11am; 

St. Munchin's B v Blackrock College B, Corbally, 11am; 

Gonzaga College v P.B.C., Gonzaga, 11am; 

Gonzaga College B v P.B.C. B, Gonzaga, 11am; 

Gonzaga College C v P.B.C. C, Gonzaga, 11am; 

Gonzaga College D v P.B.C. D, Gonzaga, 11am; 

Under 13 Friendly: Clonakilty v Ballincollig, Tanner Park, 12.30pm; 

Sunday's Well v Nenagh Ormond, Musgrave Park, 10.30am; 

Girls Under 18 League Conference 1: Ennis v Shannon, Ennis, 12pm; 

Conference 2: Bantry Bay v Tralee, Bantry, 12pm; 

Conference 3: Bruff v Carrick-Thurles, Kilballyowen Park, 11am; 

Girls Under 16 League Conference 1: Shannon v Ballina-Killaloe, Coonagh, 11am; 

Conference 2: Bruff v Carrick-Thurles, Kilballyowen Park, 9.30am; 

Mallow-Mitchelstown v Fethard, tbc, 11am; 

Conference 3: Killarney v Dolphin-Midleton-Youghal, Killarney, 11am; 

Conference 4: Ballincollig v Bantry Bay, Tanner Park, 11am; 

Girls Under 14 League Conference 1: Killarney v Iveragh Eagles, Killarney, 12.30pm; 

Conference 2: Ennis v Kilrush, Ennis, 10.30am; 

Old Crescent v Shannon, Takumi Park, 10.30am; 

U.L. Bohemian v Ballina-Killaloe, Annacotty, 10.30am; 

Conference 4: Ballincollig v Dolphin, Tanner Park, 10.30am; 

Kanturk v Mallow-Mitchelstown, Kanturk, 10.30am; 

Sunday 28th November                                                                                     

Munster Junior League Conference A: Kilfeacle v Newcastle West, Kilfeacle;         

Richmond v Galbally, Richmond Park;  

St. Senan's v Clanwilliam, Jim Slattery Park;    

Thomond v Abbeyfeale, Liam Fitzgerald Park;             

Conference B: Clonakilty v Old Christians, The Vale;  

Muskerry v Skibbereen, Ballyanly;       

Conference C: Ennis v Scariff, Ennis;  

Mitchelstown v Fethard, Mitchelstown;             

St. Mary's v Thurles, Grove Island:       

Waterford City v Dungarvan, Waterford;          

Conference D: Cobh Pirates v Charleville, Cobh;        

Fermoy v Tralee, Fermoy;         

Kanturk v Killorglin, Kanturk;  

Conference E: Chorca Dhuibhne v Bantry Bay, Ballydavid;    

Munster Senior Clubs League North: Nenagh Ormond v Shannon, Nenagh;             

Munster Senior Clubs League South: U.C.C. v Highfield, Mardyke;  

Munster Senior Clubs League 2C: Bruff v Clonmel, Kilballyowen Park;       

Midleton v Sunday's Well, Towns Park;            

South Junior 3 League: Sunday's Well v Dunmanway, Musgrave Park, 12pm; 

Women's Division 2 League: Ballincollig v Bantry Bay, Tanner Park, 1pm; 

Club 16 Play-Off: Garryowen v Young Munster, Dooradoyle, 12pm; 

East Under 13 League: Cashel v Waterford City, Cashel, 11am; 

Clanwilliam v Clonmel Green, Clanwilliam Park, 11am; 

Dungarvan v Waterpark, Dungarvan, 11am; 

North Under 18 League: Newcastle West v Bruff, Newcastle West, 11.30am; 

Young Munster v Garryowen, Derryknockane, 12pm; 

North Under 16 League: Ennis v UL Bohemian-St. Mary's, Ennis, 11.30am; 

North Under 14 League Section 1: Bruff v Charleville, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am; 

Thomond-Richmond v Scariff-St. Mary's, Fitzgerald Park, 12pm; 

U.L. Bohemian v St. Senan's, Annacotty, 11.30am; 

Section 2: Ennis v Garryowen Blue, Ennis, 11.30am; 

Kilrush v Nenagh Ormond, Kilrush, 11.30am; 

Newcastle West v Old Crescent, Newcastle West, 11.30am; 

Young Munster v Shannon Blue, Derryknockane, 11.30am; 

Schools Under 19 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Blackrock College, Crescent Comp., 12pm; 

Under 18 Friendly: Shannon v Carrick-on-Suir, Coonagh, 1pm; 

Under 16 Friendly: Mallow v Dungarvan, Mallow, 12pm; 

Under 13 Friendly: Scariff-St. Mary's v Bruff, Grove Island, 11.15am; 

Girls Under 14 League Conference 3: Waterpark v Bruff-Garryowen, Ballinakill, 12.30am; 

Tuesday 30th November                                                                               

Schools Senior Cup Qualifier: Colaiste Choilm v High School CBS, Ballincollig, 12pm; 

Schools Junior Cup Qualifier: Colaiste Choilm v High School CBS, Ballincollig, 12pm; 

Schools Mungret Cup: Colaiste Choilm v High School CBS, Ballincollig, 12pm; 

Schools Mungret Shield: Colaiste Choilm v High School CBS, Ballincollig, 12pm; 

Midleton College v Villiers School, Midleton, 2pm; 

Wednesday 1st December                                                                                 

Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Highfield v Young Munster, Woodleigh Park, 8pm; 

Bowen Shield Plate Play Offs: Ardscoil Rís v Bandon Grammar School, Ardscoil Rís;           

Rockwell College v Castletroy College, Rockwell;       

O'Brien Cup: Tarbert CS v St. Joseph's CBS (Nenagh), Tarbert, 11.45am; 

Schools Under 19 Friendly: Kilkenny College v St. Munchin's, Kilkenny;      

Kilkenny College B v St. Munchin's B, Kilkenny;        

Schools Under 16 Friendly: P.B.C. B v C.B.C. B, Wilton;      

Rockwell College v Bandon Grammar School, tbc;       

Schools Under 14 Friendly: High School CBS v Bandon Grammar School, Clonmel, 2pm; 

Roscrea CS v Bandon Grammar School, tbc;    

Girls Under 18 League Conference 2: Ballincollig- Mallow v Clonakilty, Tanner Park, 7.30pm; 

Thursday 2nd December                                                                                   

Schools King Cup: Newtown School-Waterpark College v Ennis CS, Kilfeacle, 12pm; 

