Munster Rugby Weekly domestic fixtures

Wednesday 24th November
Under 20 Donal Walsh Trophy: Young Munster v U.C.C., Tom Clifford Park, 7.30pm;
Schools Senior Cup Group A: C.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Lansdowne;
Rockwell College v Crescent College Comp., Rockwell;
Group B: Ardscoil Rís v Bandon Grammar School, Ardscoil Rís, 1.45pm;
Glenstal Abbey School v P.B.C., Glenstal;
Schools Junior Cup Group A: Bandon Grammar School v Glenstal Abbey School, Bandon;
Group B: Munster CSP v Rockwell, Cashel, 7.30pm;
Bowen Shield Play-Off: Crescent College Comp. v P.B.C., Crescent Comp.;
King Cup: Colaiste Ide agus Iosef v St Joseph's CBS (Nenagh), Abbeyfeale, 12pm;
Scoil Mhuire & Ide v Tarbert CS, Newcastle West, 1pm;
Schools McCarthy Cup A: Ardscoil Rís v St. Munchin's, Coonagh, 1.45pm;
Crescent College Comp. v C.B.C., Crescent Comp.;
Rockwell College v P.B.C., Rockwell;
Schools McCarthy Cup B Section 1: Ardscoil Rís v St. Munchin's, Coonagh, 1.45pm;
Crescent College Comp. v C.B.C., Crescent Comp.;
Rockwell College v P.B.C., Rockwell;
Section 2: Bandon Grammar School v Glenstal Abbey School, Bandon;
Schools Under 15 Friendly: Rockwell College C v P.B.C. C, Rockwell;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Ardscoil Rís, Crescent Comp., 1pm;
Crescent College Comp. B v Ardscoil Rís B, Crescent Comp., 1pm;
Glenstal Abbey v Newport College, Glenstal, 2pm;
Thursday 25th November
O'Brien Cup: Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne v St. Patrick's College (Castleisland), Ballydavid, 12pm;
Mungret Shield: Midleton CBS v Colaiste Choilm, Midleton, 12pm;
Friday 26th November
South Junior 2 League: U.C.C. v Mallow, Curaheen Road, 7.30pm;
South Junior 3 League: Cork Constitution v Old Christians, Temple Hill, 7.30pm;
Fermoy v Douglas, Fermoy, 7.45pm;
Schools Bowen Shield Play Off: C.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Lansdowne, 3.30pm;
Under 18 Friendly: Highfield v Muskerry, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
Midleton v Cobh Pirates, Towns Park, 7pm;
Saturday 27th November
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Cork Constitution, Ballymacarn Park;
Dublin University v Young Munster, College Park;
Garryowen v Lansdowne, Dooradoyle;
U.C.C. v Clontarf, The Mardyke;
U.C.D. v Terenure College, Belfield;
Division 1B: Banbridge v Highfield, Rifle Park;
City of Armagh v Malone, Palace Grounds;
Old Belvedere v Old Wesley, Ollie Campbell Park;
Shannon v Naas, Thomond Park;
St. Mary's College v Navan, Templeville Road;
Division 2A: Ballymena v Nenagh Ormond, Eaton Park;
Buccaneers v Rainey Old Boys, Dubarry Park;
Dolphin v M.U. Barnhall, Musgrave Park;
Old Crescent v Cashel, Takumi Park;
Queens University v U.L. Bohemian, Dub Lane;
Division 2B: Dungannon v Ballina, Stevenson Park;
Galwegians v Greystones, Crowley Park;
Malahide v Galway Corinthians, Estuary Road;
Sligo v Belfast Harlequins, Hamilton Park;
Wanderers v Blackrock College, Merrion Road;
Division 2C: Bangor v Enniscorthy, Upritchard Park;
Bruff v Tullamore, Kilballyowen Park;
Clonmel v Omagh Academicals, Ardgaoithe;
Midleton v City of Derry, Towns Park;
Skerries v Sunday's Well, Holmpatrick;
Women's All Ireland League: Ballincollig v Malone, Tanner Park, 3pm;
Blackrock College v U.L. Bohemian, Stradbrook, 5pm;
Cooke v Railway Union, Shaw's Bridge, 5pm;
Galwegians v Old Belvedere, Crowley Park, 5pm;
Suttonians v Wicklow, Station Road, 5pm;
Munster Junior League Conference B: Bandon v Crosshaven, Bandon, 7.30pm;
Waterpark v Mallow, Ballinakill;
Conference D: Ballincollig v Kinsale, Tanner Park, 7.30pm;
Conference E: Youghal v Douglas, Youghal, 6pm;
Gleeson League A: Ardscoil Old Boys v St. Senan's, 4G UL;
Kilrush v Richmond, Kilrush;
Shannon v Ennis, Coonagh;
Gleeson League B: Listowel v UL Bohemian-Newport, Listowel;
Old Crescent v Tralee, Takumi Park;
Thomond v Young Munster, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Gleeson League C: Cashel v Kilfeacle, Cashel;
Fethard v Clanwilliam, Fethard, 7pm;
Thurles v Carrick-on-Suir, Thurles;
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Dolphin-Sunday's Well v Shannon, Musgrave Park;
Garryowen v Cork Constitution, Dooradoyle, 1pm;
Schools Junior Cup Group A: St. Munchin's v P.B.C., Corbally, 12pm;
Group B: C.B.C. v Castletroy College, Lansdowne, 12pm;
Club Under 16 Play-Off: Midleton v Sunday's Well, Towns Park, 12.30pm;
South Under 13 League Group A: Skibbereen v Dunmanway, Skibbereen, 12pm;
Group B: Dolphin v Kanturk, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Mallow v Old Christians, Mallow, 12pm;
Group C: Cork Constitution v Highfield, tbc, 12pm;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Belvedere College v P.B.C., Dublin, 12pm;
Belvedere College B v P.B.C. B, Dublin, 12pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Bantry Bay v Skibbereen, Bantry, 11am;
Killarney v Clonakilty, Killarney, 2pm;
Under 14 Friendly: C.B.C. v St. Mary's College, Lansdowne, 12pm;
C.B.C. B v St. Mary's College B, Lansdowne, 12pm;
C.B.C. C v St. Mary's College C, Lansdowne, 12pm;
C.B.C. D v St. Mary's College D, Lansdowne, 12pm;
Kinsale v Old Christians, Kinsale, 1.30pm;
St. Munchin's v Blackrock College, Corbally, 11am;
St. Munchin's B v Blackrock College B, Corbally, 11am;
Gonzaga College v P.B.C., Gonzaga, 11am;
Gonzaga College B v P.B.C. B, Gonzaga, 11am;
Gonzaga College C v P.B.C. C, Gonzaga, 11am;
Gonzaga College D v P.B.C. D, Gonzaga, 11am;
Under 13 Friendly: Clonakilty v Ballincollig, Tanner Park, 12.30pm;
Sunday's Well v Nenagh Ormond, Musgrave Park, 10.30am;
Girls Under 18 League Conference 1: Ennis v Shannon, Ennis, 12pm;
Conference 2: Bantry Bay v Tralee, Bantry, 12pm;
Conference 3: Bruff v Carrick-Thurles, Kilballyowen Park, 11am;
Girls Under 16 League Conference 1: Shannon v Ballina-Killaloe, Coonagh, 11am;
Conference 2: Bruff v Carrick-Thurles, Kilballyowen Park, 9.30am;
Mallow-Mitchelstown v Fethard, tbc, 11am;
Conference 3: Killarney v Dolphin-Midleton-Youghal, Killarney, 11am;
Conference 4: Ballincollig v Bantry Bay, Tanner Park, 11am;
Girls Under 14 League Conference 1: Killarney v Iveragh Eagles, Killarney, 12.30pm;
Conference 2: Ennis v Kilrush, Ennis, 10.30am;
Old Crescent v Shannon, Takumi Park, 10.30am;
U.L. Bohemian v Ballina-Killaloe, Annacotty, 10.30am;
Conference 4: Ballincollig v Dolphin, Tanner Park, 10.30am;
Kanturk v Mallow-Mitchelstown, Kanturk, 10.30am;
Sunday 28th November
Munster Junior League Conference A: Kilfeacle v Newcastle West, Kilfeacle;
Richmond v Galbally, Richmond Park;
St. Senan's v Clanwilliam, Jim Slattery Park;
Thomond v Abbeyfeale, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Conference B: Clonakilty v Old Christians, The Vale;
Muskerry v Skibbereen, Ballyanly;
Conference C: Ennis v Scariff, Ennis;
Mitchelstown v Fethard, Mitchelstown;
St. Mary's v Thurles, Grove Island:
Waterford City v Dungarvan, Waterford;
Conference D: Cobh Pirates v Charleville, Cobh;
Fermoy v Tralee, Fermoy;
Kanturk v Killorglin, Kanturk;
Conference E: Chorca Dhuibhne v Bantry Bay, Ballydavid;
Munster Senior Clubs League North: Nenagh Ormond v Shannon, Nenagh;
Munster Senior Clubs League South: U.C.C. v Highfield, Mardyke;
Munster Senior Clubs League 2C: Bruff v Clonmel, Kilballyowen Park;
Midleton v Sunday's Well, Towns Park;
South Junior 3 League: Sunday's Well v Dunmanway, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Women's Division 2 League: Ballincollig v Bantry Bay, Tanner Park, 1pm;
Club 16 Play-Off: Garryowen v Young Munster, Dooradoyle, 12pm;
East Under 13 League: Cashel v Waterford City, Cashel, 11am;
Clanwilliam v Clonmel Green, Clanwilliam Park, 11am;
Dungarvan v Waterpark, Dungarvan, 11am;
North Under 18 League: Newcastle West v Bruff, Newcastle West, 11.30am;
Young Munster v Garryowen, Derryknockane, 12pm;
North Under 16 League: Ennis v UL Bohemian-St. Mary's, Ennis, 11.30am;
North Under 14 League Section 1: Bruff v Charleville, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
Thomond-Richmond v Scariff-St. Mary's, Fitzgerald Park, 12pm;
U.L. Bohemian v St. Senan's, Annacotty, 11.30am;
Section 2: Ennis v Garryowen Blue, Ennis, 11.30am;
Kilrush v Nenagh Ormond, Kilrush, 11.30am;
Newcastle West v Old Crescent, Newcastle West, 11.30am;
Young Munster v Shannon Blue, Derryknockane, 11.30am;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Blackrock College, Crescent Comp., 12pm;
Under 18 Friendly: Shannon v Carrick-on-Suir, Coonagh, 1pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Mallow v Dungarvan, Mallow, 12pm;
Under 13 Friendly: Scariff-St. Mary's v Bruff, Grove Island, 11.15am;
Girls Under 14 League Conference 3: Waterpark v Bruff-Garryowen, Ballinakill, 12.30am;
Tuesday 30th November
Schools Senior Cup Qualifier: Colaiste Choilm v High School CBS, Ballincollig, 12pm;
Schools Junior Cup Qualifier: Colaiste Choilm v High School CBS, Ballincollig, 12pm;
Schools Mungret Cup: Colaiste Choilm v High School CBS, Ballincollig, 12pm;
Schools Mungret Shield: Colaiste Choilm v High School CBS, Ballincollig, 12pm;
Midleton College v Villiers School, Midleton, 2pm;
Wednesday 1st December
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Highfield v Young Munster, Woodleigh Park, 8pm;
Bowen Shield Plate Play Offs: Ardscoil Rís v Bandon Grammar School, Ardscoil Rís;
Rockwell College v Castletroy College, Rockwell;
O'Brien Cup: Tarbert CS v St. Joseph's CBS (Nenagh), Tarbert, 11.45am;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Kilkenny College v St. Munchin's, Kilkenny;
Kilkenny College B v St. Munchin's B, Kilkenny;
Schools Under 16 Friendly: P.B.C. B v C.B.C. B, Wilton;
Rockwell College v Bandon Grammar School, tbc;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: High School CBS v Bandon Grammar School, Clonmel, 2pm;
Roscrea CS v Bandon Grammar School, tbc;
Roscrea CS v Bandon Grammar School, tbc;
Girls Under 18 League Conference 2: Ballincollig- Mallow v Clonakilty, Tanner Park, 7.30pm;
Thursday 2nd December
Schools King Cup: Newtown School-Waterpark College v Ennis CS, Kilfeacle, 12pm;
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.