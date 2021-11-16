Munster Rugby weekly domestic fixtures confirmed

Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.
Tuesday 16th November
O'Brien Cup: Newtown School-Waterpark College v Scoil Muire Gan Smal, Newtown, 11.30am;
McCarthy Cup B Section 2: St. Clement's v Villiers School, St. Clement's, 1.30pm;
Wednesday 17th November
Schools Munster Junior Cup Group A: Crescent College Comp. v Bandon Grammar School, Crescent Comp.;
Glenstal Abbey School v St. Munchin's, Glenstal;
Group B: Ardscoil Rís v C.B.C., Ardscoil Rís;
Castletroy College v Munster CSP, Takumi Park, 6.30pm;
Bowen Shield North: Crescent College Comp. v Ardscoil Rís, Crescent Comp., 11.30am;
St. Munchin's v Castletroy College, Corbally, 1pm;
Bowen Shield South: C.B.C. v Rockwell College, Lansdowne;
P.B.C. v Bandon Grammar School, Wilton;
McCarthy Cup A: Castletroy College v P.B.C., Castletroy College;
Rockwell College v Crescent Comp., Rockwell;
McCarthy Cup B Section 1: Castletroy College v P.B.C., Castletroy;
Rockwell College v Crescent Comp., Rockwell;
Under 16 Friendly: Munster CSP v Ennis, Limerick-tbc, 6.15pm;
Under 15 Friendly: Newtown School v Midleton College, Newtown, 12.30pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v P.B.C., Crescent Comp., 1.15pm;
Crescent College Comp. B v P.B.C. B, Crescent Comp., 1.15pm;
Castletroy College v C.B.C., Castletroy;
Castletroy College B v C.B.C. B, Castletroy;
Glenstal Abbey School v Villiers School, Glenstal, 2pm;
Rockwell College v Bandon Grammar School, Rockwell;
Rockwell College B v Bandon Grammar School B, Rockwell;
St. Munchin's v Newbridge College, Corbally;
St. Munchin's B v Newbridge College B, Corbally;
St. Munchin's C v Newbridge College C, Corbally;
Thursday 18th November
O'Brien Cup: Kinsale CS v Charleville CBS, Kinsale, 12pm;
Mungret Cup: Villiers School v High School CBS, Coonagh, 1pm;
Mungret Shield: Villiers School v High School CBS, Coonagh, 1pm;
McCarthy Cup C: St. Munchin's v St. Patrick's College (Castleisland), Corbally, 11.15am;
Friday 19th November
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Lansdowne v Dublin University, Aviva Stadium (back pitch), 8pm;
Munster Junior League Conference D: Kinsale v Cobh Pirates, Kinsale, 7pm;
South Junior 2 League: Clonakilty v Bandon, The Vale, 7.30pm;
Cork Constitution v Muskerry, Temple Hill, 7.30pm;
Highfield v Dolphin, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
U.C.C. v Mallow, Mardyke, 7.30pm;
South Junior 3 League: Old Christians v Douglas, Rathcooney, 7.30pm;
Boys Club Under 18 Conference 2: Castleisland-Killorglin v Newcastle West, Castleisland, 7.30pm;
Conference 6: Waterford City-Carrick v Dungarvan, Carrick-on-Suir, 8pm;
Boys Club Under 16 Conference 5: Highfield v Douglas-Muskerry, Woodleigh Park, 6.45am;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Clongowes v Crescent College Comp., Clongowes;
Clongowes B v Crescent College Comp. B, Clongowes;
Under 15 Friendly: Ballincollig v Crosshaven, Tanner Park, 7.30pm;
Saturday 20th November
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Ballynahinch v U.C.C., Ballymacarn Park;
Cork Constitution v U.C.D., Temple Hill;
Terenure College v Garryowen, Lakelands Park;
Young Munster v Clontarf, Tom Clifford Park;
Division 1B: Highfield v Old Wesley, Woodleigh Park;
Malone v Banbridge, Gibson Park;
Naas v City of Armagh, Forenaughts;
Navan v Shannon, Balreask Old;
St. Mary's College v Old Belvedere, Templeville Road;
Division 2A: Cashel v Ballymena, Spafield;
Dolphin v Buccaneers, Musgrave Park;
M.U. Barnhall v Old Crescent, Parsonstown;
Nenagh Ormond v Queens University, Nenagh;
U.L. Bohemian v Rainey Old Boys, U.L. Arena;
Division 2B: Ballina v Wanderers, Heffernan Park;
Belfast Harlequins v Greystones, Deramore Park;
Blackrock College v Sligo, Stradbrook;
Galway Corinthians v Dungannon, Corinthian Park;
Malahide v Galwegians, Estuary Road;
Division 2C: City of Derry v Clonmel, Judges Road:
Enniscorthy v Sunday's Well, Alcast Park;
Midleton v Skerries, Towns Park;
Omagh Academicals v Bruff, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields;
Tullamore v Bangor, Spollanstown;
Energia Women's All-Ireland Cup: Old Belvedere v U.L. Bohemian, Ollie Campbell Park,
Cooke v Tullamore, Shaws Bridge,
Tipperary v Blackrock College, Thurles,
Queens University v Suttonians, Dub Lane,
Kerry v Galwegians, Tralee,
Co. Carlow v Wicklow, Oak Park,
Malone v Railway Union, Gibson Park,
Ballincollig v OLBC, Tanner Park,
Energia All Ireland Junior Cup: Clogher Valley v Dromore, The Cran, Fivemiletown;
Connemara v Kilfeacle, Clifden;
Enniskillen v Ballyclare, Enniskillen;
Mallow v Newcastle West, Mallow;
Munster Junior League Conference D: Tralee v Killorglin, Tralee;
Conference E: Douglas v Castleisland, Castletreasure;
Gleeson League A: Ennis v Garryowen, Ennis;
Shannon v Kilrush, Coonagh;
St. Senan's v Richmond, Jim Slattery Park;
Gleeson League B: Tralee v Listowel, Tralee;
U.L. Bohemian-Newport v Presentation, Annacotty;
Young Munster v Old Crescent, Tom Clifford Park;
Boys Club Under 18 Conference 2: Killarney v Listowel-Tralee, Killarney, 12.30;
Abbeyfeale v Chorca Dhuibhne, Abbeyfeale, 12pm;
Boys Club Under 16 Conference 2: Chorca Dhuibhne v Killorglin-Iveragh, Ballydavid, 1pm;
Conference 5: Clonakilty v Cork Constitution, The Vale, 12pm;
Dolphin v Kanturk, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Conference 6: Fermoy v Youghal, Fermoy, 12.30pm;
South Under 14 League Group A: Bantry Bay v Skibbereen, Bantry, 11.30am;
Group B: Clonakilty Red v Fermoy, The Vale, 12.30pm;
Kanturk v Highfield, Kanturk, 2pm;
Group C: Muskerry v Cobh Pirates, Ballyanly, 12pm;
Old Christians v Ballincollig, Rathcooney, 12pm;
Youghal v Cork Constitution, Youghal, 12pm;
Group D: Douglas v Crosshaven, Castletreasure, 12.30pm;
Mitchelstown v Midleton, Mitchelstown, 12pm;
West Under 14 League: Killarney Black v Killarney Red, Killarney, 2pm;
Listowel v Chorca Dhuibhne, Listowel, 2pm;
Tralee v Castleisland, Tralee, 12pm;
Under 18 Friendly: Cobh Pirates v Muskerry, Cobh, 1.30pm;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: P.B.C. v C.B.C., Wilton, 10am;
P.B.C. B v C.B.C. B, Wilton, 10am;
P.B.C. C v C.B.C. C, Wilton, 10am;
P.B.C. D v C.B.C. D, Wilton, 10am;
Under 13 Friendly: Skibbereen v Clonakilty, Skibbereen, 12pm;
Girls Under 18 League Conference 2: Bantry Bay v Ballincollig, Bantry, 12pm;
Clonakilty v Tralee, The Vale, 12pm;
Conference 3: Dolphin-Midleton-Youghal v Bruff, Youghal, 12pm;
Girls Under 16 League Conference 1: Ennis v Shannon, Ennis, 11am;
Conference 2: Carrick-Thurles v Fethard, Thurles, 11am;
Mallow-Mitchelstown v Bruff, tbc, 11am;
Conference 3: Tralee v Killarney, Tralee, 11am;
Conference 4: Bantry Bay v Skibbereen, Bantry, 2pm;
Clonakilty v Ballincollig, The Vale, 7pm;
Girls Under 14 League Conference 1: Clonakilty Green v Clonakilty Red, The Vale, 10.30am;
Iveragh Green v Dunmanway-Bantry Bay, Cahirciveen, 10.30am;
Killarney v Skibbereen, Killarney, 12.30pm;
Conference 2: Old Crescent v Ballina-Killaloe, Takumi Park, 10.30am;
U.L. Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond, Annacotty, 10.30am;
Conference 3: Waterpark v Midleton-Youghal, Ballinakill, 5pm;
Conference 4: Ballincollig v Kanturk, Tanner Park, 10.30am;
Mallow-Mitchelstown v Dolphin, tbc, 10.30am;
Sunday 21st November
Munster Junior League Conference C: Dungarvan v Mitchelstown, Dungarvan;
Ennis v Waterford City, Ennis;
Fethard v St. Mary's, Fethard;
Thurles v Scariff, Thurles;
Conference D: Charleville v Fermoy, Charleville;
Kanturk v Ballincollig, Kanturk;
Conference E: Killarney v Youghal, Killarney;
Munster Senior Clubs League North: Nenagh Ormond v Shannon, Nenagh;
Old Crescent v Garryowen, Takumi Park;
U.L. Bohemian v Young Munster, Annacotty;
Munster Senior Clubs League South: Cork Constitution v Cashel, Temple Hill;
U.C.C. v Highfield, Mardyke;
Munster Senior Clubs League 2C: Bruff v Clonmel, Kilballyowen Park;
Midleton v Sunday's Well, Towns Park;
Womens Division 2 League: Dolphin v Waterpark, Musgrave Park, 1pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Bantry Bay, Annacotty, 1pm;
Boys Club Under 18 Conference 1: Old Crescent v St Senan's, Takumi Park, 12.30pm;
Shannon v UL Bohemian, Coonagh, 12pm;
Young Munster v Garryowen, Derryknockane, 12pm;
Conference 3: Cashel-Thurles v Clanwilliam, Cashel, 11.30am;
Nenagh Ormond v Bruff, Nenagh, 12pm;
Conference 6: Youghal v Clonmel, Youghal, 11.30am;
Boys Club Under 16 Conference 2: Abbeyfeale-Listowel v Killarney, TBC, 12.30pm;
Tralee v Newcastle West, Tralee, 11.30am;
Conference 3: Clanwilliam-Galbally-Kilfeacle v Bruff, TBC, 12pm;
Ennis v Nenagh Ormond, Ennis, 12pm;
Conference 6: Dungarvan v Waterford City, Dungarvan, 11am;
Waterpark v Carrick-on-Suir, Ballinakill, 12pm;
Boys East Under 14 League Group A: Cashel v Thurles, Cashel, 11am;
Clanwilliam v Clonmel, Clanwilliam Park, 11am;
Group B: Carrick-on-Suir v Waterpark, Carrick-on-Suir, 11am;
Boys North Under 15 League Semi-Finals: Shannon Black v U.L. Bohemian, Coonagh, 11.30am;
Young Munster v Garryowen, Tom Clifford Park, 11.30am;
Boys North Under 13 League Section 1: Ballina-Killaloe v Ennis, Clairsford, 11.30am;
Nenagh Ormond v Shannon Black, Nenagh, 11.30am;
Young Munster v Garryowen, Derryknockane, 11.30am;
Section 2: Bruff v Newcastle West, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
Kilrush v Shannon Blue, Kilrush, 11.30am;
Old Crescent v U.L. Bohemian, Takumi Park, 11.30am;
West Under 14 League: Killorglin v Abbeyfeale, Killorglin, 12pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Old Crescent v Young Munster, Takumi Park, 11.30am;
Scariff-St. Mary's v Garryowen Blue, Grove Island, 12pm;
Girls Under 18 League Conference 1: Ennis v Ballina-Killaloe, Ennis, 11am;
Monday 22nd November
Junior Friendly: Midleton v Dolphin, Towns Park, 7.30pm;
Tuesday 23rd November
Schools Senior Cup Qualifier: Colaiste Phobail Beanntraí v Villiers School, MTU Cork, 12.30pm;
Schools Mungret Cup: Colaiste Phobail Beanntraí v Villiers School, MTU Cork, 12.30pm;
Schools Junior Cup Qualifier: Colaiste Phobail Beanntraí v Villiers School, MTU Cork, 12.30pm;
Mungret Shield: Colaiste Phobail Beanntraí v Villiers School, MTU Cork, 12.30pm;
Wednesday 24th November
Under 20 Donal Walsh Trophy: Young Munster v U.C.C., Tom Clifford Park, 7.30pm;
Schools Senior Cup Group A: C.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Lansdowne;
Rockwell College v Crescent College Comp., Rockwell;
Group B: Ardscoil Rís v Bandon Grammar School, Ardscoil Rís;
Glenstal Abbey School v P.B.C., Glenstal;
Schools Junior Cup Group B: Munster CSP v Rockwell, Musgrave Park, 6.30pm;
King Cup: Colaiste Ide agus Iosef v St Joseph's CBS (Nenagh), Abbeyfeale, 12pm;
Scoil Mhuire & Ide v Tarbert CS, Newcastle West, 1pm;
Schools McCarthy Cup A: Ardscoil Rís v St. Munchin's, Ardscoil Rís;
Crescent College Comp. v C.B.C., Crescent Comp.;
Rockwell College v P.B.C., Rockwell;
Schools McCarthy Cup B Section 1: Ardscoil Rís v St. Munchin's, Ardscoil Rís;
Crescent College Comp. v C.B.C., Crescent Comp.;
Rockwell College v P.B.C., Rockwell;
Section 2: Bandon Grammar School v Glenstal Abbey School, Bandon;
Schools Under 16 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Ardscoil Rís, Crescent Comp.;
Schools Under 15 Friendly: Rockwell College C v P.B.C. C, Rockwell;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Ardscoil Rís, Crescent Comp.;
Crescent College Comp. B v Ardscoil Rís B, Crescent Comp.;
