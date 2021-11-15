Golf Notes: Dromoland Castle

Image from left to right Donnacha Halpin, Dermot O’Hanlon & Donnacha Mahon.
U12 County Matchplay Final
The U 12 County Matchplay Final which took place at Dromoland Castle on Sunday the 14th of November. It was contested between Donnacha Mahon & Donnacha Halpin in splendid conditions for golf. It was a fantastic achievement by both young men in getting to the final but its Donnacha Halpin who was victorious on the day
Club Mixed
Winners-Mark Reynolds & Fran Feighery
Scotch Foursomes
Winners- Seamus Lawlor (absent from picture) & Eoin Hayes
Claret Jug
Winner-Donnagh Murphy
Seniors Matchplay
Winner-Brendan Spicer
Scratch Matchplay
Winner-Jason O’Leary
Fred O’Flanagan
Winner-Brian Arthur
Golfer of the Year
Winner- Denis Mulqueen
Junior Student Matchplay
Winner-Harry McEnery
