Ireland soccer sides reveal new away kits

Umbro Ireland has this morning revealed the new look Republic of Ireland Away Kit for 2022. The kit has been unveiled as part of the 2022 kit campaign ‘Our Time Starts Now’, which reflects a newfound togetherness between the Irish fans and a young and exciting crop of men’s and women’s playing talent representing Ireland.

The new kit will be worn for the first time by the Senior Men’s team away to Luxembourg in Ireland’s last game in Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on November 14th.

The 2022 Away kit incorporates a modern Orange Popsicle jersey with Black spray paint effect sleeves with a Bosphoris Green piping trim. The kit has been engineered using Polyester Lightweight Micro-Eyelet fabric with a 1x1 Rib. It also features a partly ribbed Orange Popsicle round neck collar with a V insert while the unique sleeve graphic gives a modern graduated effect. The Black shorts and Orange Popsicle socks complete the look.

Jonathan Courtenay, Managing Director of JACC Sports, Irish Distributor for Umbro, said: “We are delighted to bring an Orange Ireland Away kit to market for the 2022 international season. We have listened to the fans and a huge amount of people had been looking for Orange to be brought back into the kit rotation. 2022 is significant as it is 25 years since Umbro first brought out an Orange Ireland kit so we felt it was time to run with that colourway again.

"The previous Orange kit, despite only being worn twice by the Senior Men’s team has gained an iconic status in Irish kit folklore over the last quarter of a century so hopefully we can make more positive memories in this kit. In terms of designing this kit, we put a huge emphasis on evoking the 12th man spirit by increasing visibility on-field for the players and in the stands for the fans and there was a deliberate focus on a modern aesthetic. The kit will go on-sale on November 5th with limited numbers available before Christmas”

Republic of Ireland Senior Men’s Team manager Stephen Kenny said: “The reaction to the Centenary Umbro St Patrick’s Blue jersey last month was phenomenal from players and fans alike and we look forward to seeing this new away shirt on for the first time against Luxembourg next week."

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Manager Vera Pauw said: “It’s always exciting to launch a new jersey and we look forward to wearing it in future games. It’s also fantastic that there will be a specific women’s fit version and our team thanks Umbro for creating that.”

The full range of 2021/22 Ireland kit and training products are exclusively available at Elverys Intersport Stores and on www.elverys.ie.