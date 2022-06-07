Search

07 Jun 2022

Whelan’s Garage - A family run machinery business operating from three locations in the Midwest

Whelan’s Garage - A family run machinery business operating from three locations in the Midwest

Whelan’s Garage - A family run machinery business operating from three locations in the Midwest

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Jun 2022 9:15 AM

Whelan's Garage are main AGCO dealers for Massey Ferguson and Fendt Tractors serving a wide range of complementary products for Agricultural, Horticultural along with a comprehensive Spare parts division.

Starting out in the late 60’s, Joe Whelan set up the business which has evolved and continues to thrive and grow thanks to its loyal customers, hard working staff and huge family support.

With roots firmly established in the Agricultural industry selling leading brands like Massey Ferguson and Fendt to name a few, we have expanded their expertise to the lawn and garden industry over the past 15 years focusing on offering customers premium products backed up with renowned service and support.

Extending our range of products to cover all your farming needs from McConnell, Wessex, Strautmann and Weidemann to name a few, we aim to make farming life easier for you with the right product.

Starting with Husqvarna we have added Honda, Kubota and Wessex to our line up so that we now offer a Groundcare range of product solutions to meet the needs of the most demanding commercial customers.

Looking forward to the future, Whelan's are expanding with a new location due to open in Limerick in late 2022/early 2023.

We would like to thank our new and existing customers who have contributed to significantly increasing the Massey Ferguson and Fendt brands in our Limerick territory.

We are looking forward to welcoming you at our new Depot.

Website - www.whelansgarage.com

Facebook - @whelans.garage

Instagram - @whelansgarage

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/whelans-garage/

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media