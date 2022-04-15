JOB ALERT! An exciting new role has opened up at St Francis Credit Union

St Francis Credit Union is a progressive community based credit union with the main office located in Ennis, Co Clare.

The credit union serves 45,000 members, with nine branches spread throughout Co Clare and manages over €265m in assets.

As a credit union we are committed to providing optimum quality financial services to our community and valued members.

Over the past 5 years we have seen the credit union grow from strength to strength with an increase of over 35% in both asset size and loan book activity.

The New Chief Operations Officer is a new appointment and will report to the CEO of the credit union.

The COO will be a member of the senior management team and will be responsible for many key areas within the management team ensuring the overall management of day to day operations.

If you are interested in this role please visit St Francis Credit Union for a full job description and information on how to apply.

