Huge all-star line up of Country, Folk-Rock and Trad Acts announced for ‘Salthill Live’ in Pearse Stadium

Monroe’s Presents ‘Salthill Live’ with Nathan Carter, Dan McCabe, Sharon Shannon, Hermitage Green, Una Healy and Furry Village all confirmed to deliver a monster day of live music in Pearse Stadium, Galway on bank holiday Sunday, June 5, 2022.



Nathan Carter, Ireland’s No. 1 country singer, and household name, will rock the stage when he performs with his very special guests, legendary Irish artists Sharon Shannon and Una Healy.

With 6 number one albums, 2 number one singles and 2 number one live DVD’s Nathan has established himself as one of the most popular ,and best, all-round entertainers in Ireland, packing out venues all over the world.

Singer songwriter Dan McCabe’s online music videos were viewed over 12 million times since March 2020 and he has since become an Irish folk singing sensation, playing venues all over Ireland.

His various TV appearances and his performance of ‘The Parting Glass’ for President Michael D Higgins at Áras on Uachtaráin have acted as a catalyst for his recent success.

Five-piece folk-rock band Hermitage Green, and Galway’s trad/rock super group Furry Village complete the line-up for this epic live stadium concert not to be missed.

Tickets go on sale Friday March 18 at 9am from ticketmaster starting at €49.50 incl BF. Subject to license.

