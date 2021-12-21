Search

21 Dec 2021

WATCH | Celebrating the shortest days in Tipperary: Grianstad in association with Tipperary Arts Office

Grianstad is a musical celebration of the Solstice in Co Tipperary, with performances from across Carrick on Suir, Thurles and Cahir by over 30 musicians Grianstad will stream on Tipperarylive.ie and the Tipperary Arts Office Facebook page on Tuesday,  December 21 at 7pm.

From Rock Choirs to Trad Quartets and Young talent to national faces Grianstad will feature live performances from Bell X1’s Paul Noonan, Jack O’Rourke, The Wood of O, The Uproar Rock Chorus, The Jim of the Mills Players, Jimmy Ryan, Greta Ní Rian, Conor King & Aaron Smullen, Bright Falls, Mill Road, Ciara Meade, Zoe Gavin, Tom Lyons & Eoghan O’Neil, Storyteller Fergus Costelloe.

From Rockwell Music Academy Isabel Dougan, Miranda Harold Barry, David Traas, Alanna Manton, Beth Buttimer, Henry Buttimer, Louisa McConnon, Paul Hayes, Orla Duggan, This Butler Kelly, Patsy Culleton Hayes and Kaja Gorwa led by tutors Jayne McConnon and Suzanne Buttimer. Emma Langford will be the host as well as performing on the night.

Commissioned by The Tipperary Arts Office and produced by Star Systems and CWB and part funded under the Local Live Performance Scheme of the Departments of Tourism, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Grianstad will see a stunning array of talent from all over Tipperary joined by prominent Irish Music Figures for a very special series of performances and conversations inspired by the shortest days of the year and the landscapes of Tipperary.

Tune in on Tuesday, December 21 from 7pm on this page or the Tipperary Arts Office Facebook page.

