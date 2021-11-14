Search

14/11/2021

Closed Limerick garda stations to be auctioned off

Leaving former Limerick garda stations lying idle labelled 'sacrilegious'

The former garda station in Galbally was closed in 2013 as part of a nationwide cost-cutting programme

FOUR former garda stations in County Limerick that were closed following the economic crisis are due to be sold by the end of the year.

The Office of Public Works has confirmed, in response to a parliamentary question,  that over 50 former garda stations and residences across the country will either be sold at auction or transferred into the ownership of local authorities or local community organisations.

Most of the garda stations were closed in 2013 and 2014 as part of a cost-cutting programme which was introduced in 2012 by the then justice Minister Alan Shatter.

Former garda stations in Limerick, which are on the list, are located in Castletown Conyers, Galbally, Kilfinane, and Shanagolden. The former station in Lahinch, County Clare will also be disposed of.

It's understood that 22 of the properties are being prepared for auction in September or November, with 11 more to be sold before the end of the year.

Some rural TDs, including Deputy Richard O'Donoghue have criticised the plan and have argued the stations should be re-opened or refurbished.

