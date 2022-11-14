Ireland experiences highest November temperature on record

Ireland recorded its highest minimum temperature in November on Sunday night

Met Éireann released provisional figures showing the unusually high temperatures for this time of year.

The national forecaster confirmed that 15.5 degrees was recorded at Shannon Airport, while temperatures in excess of 15 degrees were also recorded at the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

While there was heavy rain around many parts of the country in the evening, the mild and warm weather in the early afternoon was completely at odds with what is the norm in mid-November.

The FAI cup final, which is normally played in bitterly cold conditions, saw players take to the field in conditions which were more like a warm spring day.

The weather prompted Green Party leader Eamon Ryan to say we have "never had an Autumn like this one" noting that weather systems are "switching into some erratic new gear".

We have never had an Autumn like this one, where temperatures are way above average and the wind blows as if a sign that our whole weather systems are switching into to some erratic new gear. #climate-change #WeHaveToActNow pic.twitter.com/Z9Z2fsGJnk — Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) November 10, 2022

The high temperatures prompted Carlow Weather to declare it "fierce mild" for this time of year, but it forecast changes on the way.