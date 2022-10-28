Search

28 Oct 2022

Man in his 90s dies in road crash in Co Monaghan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 2:16 PM

Three people have died in two separate road crashes in Co Monaghan in recent days.

A pensioner, aged in his 90s, died after a collision involving a van and a pedestrian which happened on the N2 in Drumgeeny on Wednesday evening.

The man was taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries and later transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, in a critical condition, but has since passed away from his injuries.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N2 at Drumgeeny between 6.30pm and 7.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardai.

It comes after two people died in a separate road traffic collision in Co Monaghan.

The crash involved two cars and a lorry that occurred at approximately 6.15pm on Thursday on the N2 at Mullaghanee, Castleblayney.

The occupants of one of the cars, a man and woman in their 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

