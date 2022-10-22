Concerns that new Covid-19 subvariant could lead to new surge

Countries have been urged to remain vigilant about a new subvariant of Covid-19 which is expected to lead to a surge in the number of cases in the coming weeks.

The new variant has already been detected in Ireland.

The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) said at least five European countries have detected the circulation of the subvariant BQ.1 .

ECDC modelling forecasts predict that BQ1 and its sub-lineage BQ1.1 will become the dominant SARS-CoV2 strains in EU/EEA by mid-November to the beginning of December 2022.

“This will likely contribute to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks to months, according to an update.

Preliminary laboratory studies in Asia indicate that BQ.1 has the ability to considerably evade the immune system response. However, according to the limited data currently available there is no evidence of BQ.1 being associated with increased infection severity compared to the circulating Omicron variants BA.4/BA.5.

“Countries should remain vigilant for signals of BQ.1 emergence and spread, and maintain sensitive and representative testing” said Andrea Ammon, ECDC Director. “Countries should continue to monitor Covid-19 case rates, especially in people aged 65 and older. Severity indicators such as hospitalisations, intensive care unit admissions and occupancy, and deaths should be monitored as well,” the European centre said.