Gardai confirm 'all circumstances' will be investigated following discovery of bodies

The bodies of an elderly man and elderly woman have been discovered in a Co Tipperary home.
The discovery was made yesterday afternoon (Monday June 20) in the townland of Cloneen, near the Tipperary-Kilkenny border.
Gardaí said they are investigating “all circumstances” following the discovery.
The scene was preserved yesterday pending an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
The offices of the State Pathologist have been notified, Gardaí said.
The boss of budget airline Ryanair has warned that flight delays and cancellations will continue “right throughout the summer” as airports suffer amid staff shortages.
