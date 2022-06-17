Search

17 Jun 2022

Young man dies in early morning crash

Young man dies in early morning crash

The incident took place on the Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

17 Jun 2022 10:23 AM

A man has been killed in a early morning car crash in Co Laois.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road (L1640) in Ballacolla.

The incident occurred at approximately 1am.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.


The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene 

His body has been taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

A passenger, a man aged in his early 30s, was treated at the scene for his injuries, which gardai say are believed to be non-life threatening.

The Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road is closed between Moyne Cross (R434) and Rathmakelly Crossroads pending a technical examination.

Gardai say that local diversions are in place.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the Rathdowney Road between 12.30am and 1.30am are asked to make this footage available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Road Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media