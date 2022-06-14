Search

15 Jun 2022

REVEALED: Ireland is the most 'Royals-obsessed' European country outside UK

REVEALED: Ireland is the most 'Royals-obsessed' European country outside UK

REVEALED: Ireland is the most 'Royals-obsessed' European country outside UK

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Jun 2022 12:51 PM

A couple of weeks after the Platinum Jubilee weekend, a new study has revealed that Ireland is the most Royals-obsessed country in Europe outside of the UK, according to Google search data.  

The study, conducted by online casino authority Askgamblers.com analysed Google Search data for different keywords connected to the Royal Family such as “Queen Elizabeth”, “Buckingham Palace” and “Harry and Meghan” across 35 European countries, excluding the UK, and compared the total number of searches to each country’s population to reveal the rate of searches per million people.  

According to results, the most Royals-obsesses countries are:  

Ireland 

With a total volume of 88,110 monthly searches, Ireland ranks first. With a population of 4,937,786 people, Ireland registers a staggering average of 17,844 monthly searches per million people, making it the most Royals-obsessed non-UK country in Europe. 

Malta 

With a much lower number of monthly searches (4,930 per month) and the second smallest population after Iceland (441,543 people), thanks to a staggering 11,165.3 monthly searches per million people, Malta is the second most Monarchy-obsessed European country. 

Italy 

One thing is for sure: Italians love the Royal family! Registering the highest number of monthly searches for terms related to the Royal family (456,960) followed by Germany (280,110) and France (230,000), Italy is the third most Royals-obsessed country, with an average search volume of 7,557 per million people.

Denmark 

Denmark, Sweden, and Norway also classify high in the ranking. With an average search volume of 6,379 every million people, and a population of 5,792,202 people, the Danish are the fourth most Royals-obsessed country, followed by other two Scandinavian countries: Sweden and Norway. 

Sweden  

With a population size of nearly double the size of Denmark (10,099,261), according to the research, Sweden is fifth in the ranking, with a total search volume of 51,350 per month for Royal-related terms, and an average search volume per million people of 5,084 searches per month.  

A spokesperson for Askgamblers.com comments on the findings: “This data shows that the Royal Family is influential and popular all over Europe. Google searches suggest that people from different countries are intrigued by various aspects of the Royal Family, the Queen being the main one. Only a few other countries in Europe have monarchies, and it’s fascinating to see how some of them, such as Denmark and Sweden, appear high up in the list, while others such as Spain and Belgium show much lower levels of interest.” 

The study was conducted by AskGamblers, a leading online casino authority in the gambling industry which provides the latest information on online casinos, including the best casino reviews and ratings by a team of experts and real casino players.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media