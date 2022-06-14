REVEALED: Ireland is the most 'Royals-obsessed' European country outside UK

A couple of weeks after the Platinum Jubilee weekend, a new study has revealed that Ireland is the most Royals-obsessed country in Europe outside of the UK, according to Google search data.

The study, conducted by online casino authority Askgamblers.com analysed Google Search data for different keywords connected to the Royal Family such as “Queen Elizabeth”, “Buckingham Palace” and “Harry and Meghan” across 35 European countries, excluding the UK, and compared the total number of searches to each country’s population to reveal the rate of searches per million people.

According to results, the most Royals-obsesses countries are:

Ireland

With a total volume of 88,110 monthly searches, Ireland ranks first. With a population of 4,937,786 people, Ireland registers a staggering average of 17,844 monthly searches per million people, making it the most Royals-obsessed non-UK country in Europe.

Malta

With a much lower number of monthly searches (4,930 per month) and the second smallest population after Iceland (441,543 people), thanks to a staggering 11,165.3 monthly searches per million people, Malta is the second most Monarchy-obsessed European country.

Italy

One thing is for sure: Italians love the Royal family! Registering the highest number of monthly searches for terms related to the Royal family (456,960) followed by Germany (280,110) and France (230,000), Italy is the third most Royals-obsessed country, with an average search volume of 7,557 per million people.

Denmark

Denmark, Sweden, and Norway also classify high in the ranking. With an average search volume of 6,379 every million people, and a population of 5,792,202 people, the Danish are the fourth most Royals-obsessed country, followed by other two Scandinavian countries: Sweden and Norway.

Sweden

With a population size of nearly double the size of Denmark (10,099,261), according to the research, Sweden is fifth in the ranking, with a total search volume of 51,350 per month for Royal-related terms, and an average search volume per million people of 5,084 searches per month.

A spokesperson for Askgamblers.com comments on the findings: “This data shows that the Royal Family is influential and popular all over Europe. Google searches suggest that people from different countries are intrigued by various aspects of the Royal Family, the Queen being the main one. Only a few other countries in Europe have monarchies, and it’s fascinating to see how some of them, such as Denmark and Sweden, appear high up in the list, while others such as Spain and Belgium show much lower levels of interest.”

The study was conducted by AskGamblers, a leading online casino authority in the gambling industry which provides the latest information on online casinos, including the best casino reviews and ratings by a team of experts and real casino players.