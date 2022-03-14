Gardai seek public assistance in finding teenage girl missing for 4 days

Gardai are seeking public assistance in finding a teenage girl missing for four days.
Seventeen year old Ahed Albadri was last seen in the Clogherhead area of Co Louth at approximately 11am on Thursday March 10.
She is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, she was wearing black pinstripe trousers with a pink hooded top and a black hijab.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
