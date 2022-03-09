Search

09 Mar 2022

Reduced public transport fares 'will put money back into people's pockets' - Ryan

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

09 Mar 2022 11:02 AM

The Minister for Transport has revealed taxsaver fares on subsidised Public Service Obligation (PSO) transport will see a 20% discount from April this year. 

Minister Eamon Ryan announced the news today (Wednesday March 9) and said the reduced fares "will put money back into people's pockets". 

He said, "In February I was delighted to announce the introduction of a 20% average reduction on public transport fares from April. Today marks the first step in the roll-out of these fare reductions.

"These [sic] will put money back into people’s pockets and will benefit hundreds of thousands of people across the country who use PSO public transport every day. They also have the added benefit of accelerating our shift to more efficient and affordable public transport and moving us away from a reliance on private transport." 

Taxsaver customers who have already purchased an annual ticket at the previous rate will also benefit from the fare reduction, with an additional three months automatically added to existing annual tickets. 

Fares on all non-Dublin City public services (and on certain Iarnród Éireann services) will be reduced by an average of 20% in mid-April.  

This includes all Bus Éireann PSO services, Go-Ahead Ireland commuter services, Local Link, and Irish Rail web fares. 

However, fares in the Greater Dublin Area will not be reduced until early May. 

The phase in the Capital will include a 20% discount for Dublin Bus, Go-Ahead Ireland, Luas, DART, commuter rail and Iarnród Éireann. 

This roll-out will coincide with the implementation of a 50% fare reduction for customers under the age of 24 through the Young Adult Card. 

