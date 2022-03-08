Search

08 Mar 2022

Taoiseach praises female Ukrainian politicians for 'standing resolutely' for democracy

Taoiseach praises female Ukrainian politicians for 'standing resolutely' for democracy

Taoiseach praises female Ukrainian politicians for 'standing resolutely' for democracy

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

08 Mar 2022 1:03 PM

The Taoiseach has praised female Ukrainian politicians for "standing resolutely" to defend democracy in their war-torn country. 

Micheál Martin's comments come on International Women's Day today (Tuesday March 8) following the displacement of almost two million Ukrainian people - mostly women and children - from the war-torn country. 

Speaking today, Martin said, "As we mark International Women's Day, we think in the first instance of the women of Ukraine. They are facing brutal imperialist aggression of a type we'd all hoped was confined to the history books. They're facing impossible choices as they try to protect their families." 

Martin believes they are serving "heroically" in many different roles and said, "I want to particularly honour the female members of the parliament of Ukraine who have remained in Kyiv and are standing resolutely for the defense of Ukrainian democracy and sovereignty." 

He went on to say the needs of women are "a priority" to the government. 

He said, "The reality of gender based violence remains one of the greatest failings of modern societies and it is one which we must do everything we possibly can to eradicate. 

"We want to break the bias and ensure gender equality in our workplaces and communities. We want our health service to be genuinely responsive to the needs of women.

He called on Irish people to remember the spirit of Constance Markieviz and "the great generation of women she belonged to". 

"Inspired by their contribution, let us commit ourselves to the idea that this will be the generation where we make a final push to [become] the inclusive and diverse democracy which they struggled to create," he concluded. 

