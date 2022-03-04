Search

04 Mar 2022

Warning issued to public to stay clear of stolen nuclear device

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

04 Mar 2022 1:50 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The EPA are appealing for help regarding the theft of a device called a Troxler Nuclear Moisture Density Gauge, containing a radioactive source and warning the public to steer clear if they encounter it.

It was stolen in Drogheda on March 1 and has not been found since.

The EPA says: "If a member of the public comes across the box or has any information that may lead to its recovery, immediately contact the Gardai at Drogheda on 041-9874200 (or any An Garda Síochána Station) or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement (01 268 0100)."

"If you see it, do not to interfere with it, do maintain a safe distance," they added.

The EPA continued: "There is a risk that individuals could be harmed by exposure to radiation if they come into contact with this item, particularly if the case is opened and the equipment is activated.

"The annual dose limit a member of the public can receive is set in the legislation as 1 millisievert (1 mSv/y). If the box is closed and remains secure, a person in close proximity, (less than 1 metre) to the stolen item would exceed the annual dose limit in approximately 10 hours. However, if a person opens the box and attempts to access the radiation source, they could potentially exceed the annual dose limit in approximately 12 minutes."

