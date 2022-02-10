Huge excitement as new Irish LEGO store is announced!
There is huge excitement among LEGO fans as a new store dedicated to the iconic toy bricks is set to open in Dublin.
DublinTown has welcomed the official announcement that The LEGO Store is coming to the Grafton Street area.
Simone Sweeney, Vice President of Global LEGO Retail Development, said "The new LEGO Store will be amongst some of the biggest and best brands in Dublin, in a shopping district loved by many local families and visitors alike. Dublin has been part of LEGO Retail's expansion strategy for many years."
"Thursday's announcement by LEGO further strengthens the city’s appeal, particular around the Grafton Street area and the surrounding streets and has raised cheers from neighbouring businesses," A DublinTown statement read.
"DublinTown very much look forward to supporting LEGO with their summer opening."
