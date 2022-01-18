Harris announces €1m in funding for research into 'really important' issues of society

One million euro in funding has been announced by the Minister for Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science for research into societal issues.

Minister Simon Harris announced the news - which will allow community organisers and researchers to collaborate on and investigate issues such as gender-based abuse, eating disorders and sexual harassment in schools - yesterday (January 17).

Seventy seven projects are set to benefit, including an NUIG project on immersive technology with the Galway Simon Community, and a DCU collaboration with the National Women's Council exploring Irish female journalists' experiences with hostility and abuse on social networks.

Minister Harris called the partnership "really important".

He said, "This will be incredibly valuable because it will examine societal issues and the impact on the most vulnerable in society. The community and voluntary sector plays a critical role in Irish life and will continue to do so. The questions this research will examine are some of the greatest societal challenges we are facing."

Another project set to benefit from the funding includes Bodywhys, which will help broaden our understanding of the challenges society faces about body image and eating disorders.

A UCC collaboration will work with a secondary school to help empower young people to speak up and demand a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of sexual harassment and violence.